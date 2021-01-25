How has the Mullahs Regime Influenced the West?

Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi was recently arrested at his home in the United States for failing to disclose that he was being paid by the Iranian government under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that for more than a decade he had been posing as a neutral foreign relations expert. He has published numerous articles and participated in many interviews where he pushed the regime’s agenda.

It is astounding that it took more than a decade for his links to the Iranian regime to be discovered. However, it is not surprising at all that the regime has such people on its payroll. It has networks all over the Western world. And it is not surprising that he was not investigated before now considering the appeasement the regime has enjoyed for many years.

Even with overwhelming evidence to suggest FARA violations, authorities have been slow to investigate those with pro-Iran slants, taking their word that they are operating independently.

For many years, the main opposition to the Iranian regime – the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) – has been warning the people about the regime’s propaganda networks for years. However, it has largely been ignored, including its claims about the political stability in Iran. This started to change after the major uprising in 2017, which was followed by two more nationwide uprisings.

Yet Western policymakers have maintained that they have no choice but to negotiate with the government on the basis that there is no alternative, and the regime has taken advantage of this.

The problem is that the NCRI and even congressional lawmakers have drawn attention to certain individuals that pass themselves off as independent political analysts despite much evidence to the contrary.

The arrest of Afrasiabi should hopefully open the eyes of lawmakers and journalists and lead to changes that ensure such characters are not given a platform in mainstream media and publications.

There are several suspicious individuals that should be investigated, including Trita Parsi and Seyed Hossein Mousavian. Several senators have already written to the Department of Justice, indicating that Parsi (founder of the National Iranian-American Council, NIAC), “masks troubling behavior” while pushing the Iranian regime’s agenda.

Mousavian’s background also raises suspicions. He was an Iranian ambassador to Germany at a time when there were numerous assassinations of political opponents and was eventually expelled from the country. After that, he worked for Iran’s National Security Council for eight years. Since then, he has moved to the US and has been supported by Western publishers.

Mousavian had no trouble moving to the United States and he immediately started working for Princeton and has been published by numerous outlets. He said that he split with the Iranian regime but it is doubtful that this is the truth given that his philosophy has remained the same and what he advocates is in line with everything the regime pushes.

Moving forward, lawmakers and journalists must question those that have clear links with the Iranian regime. Perhaps they do not have links, but they nevertheless must be investigated.

