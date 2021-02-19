Danger Stalks Society Says Iran’s State Media

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that state-run newspapers had a common thread and that was the hatred there is for the regime and the government’s concern for a possible uprising.

Government’s concern for a possible uprising.

One newspaper called Sharq acknowledged how much the regime was despised.

The Aftab-e-Yazd newspaper wrote an article following the anniversary of the 1979 revolution where opponents of the regime chanted slogans such as “Death to Rouhani”.

Iran, the state-run daily, wrote an article comparing the anniversary protests to others that had taken place back in 2018.

The state-run daily Javan wrote about US President Biden, wondering whether he was a threat to the regime. The fact of the matter is that Biden advocates democracy throughout the world and that means possibly questioning Iran’s position on this.

The Vatan-e-Amrooz daily in an article titled ‘Active Progress’ regarding Iran’s relationship with the that Biden is serious about imposing sanctions in relation to the lack of Iran’s commitment to the JCPOA and his aim has a purpose.

Many other state-run news media relate to the despair in the current system. For example, Safaei Farahani, a previous presidential candidate, who was interviewed by the Shargh newspaper, stressed that:

“It seems that the path that has been chosen has shown its stalemate over the past years. It is not possible to achieve the desired result with non-diplomatic literature instead of interacting with the world. If strategies do not change, first inside and then outside, one cannot hope for fundamental change.”

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube