The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that rallies and strikes were held by people from various cities in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, condemning the killing of fuel porters and protesters in Saravan county.

The protests across Sistan and Baluchestan provinces

The protests follow the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) forces’ killing of Baluch fuel porters on Monday at a border crossing near Saravan.

Repressive Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) forces opened fire on a group of Baluch fuel porters on Monday in the Saravan border region of Sistan & Baluchestan province, killing and injuring many civilians. Pictures and videos posted on various social media platforms showed the heavy deployment, along with powerful artillery and tanks, of IRGC forces. To discourage fuel carriers from commuting, the IRGC dug deep ditches at the borders’ crossing points.

The IRGC trapped the majority of the Iranian population in poverty

The IRGC controls 90 of Iran’s 212 official ports of entry, according to reports from the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and uses this control to regulate the country’s trade in illicit goods. This has become a major factor in the long-term growth of a financial empire by the paramilitary, reportedly containing more than half of the gross domestic product. The IRGC has helped to entrench a regime of income disparities that have trapped the majority of the Iranian population in poverty.

The porters organized a rally to demonstrate and demanded the reopening of the border crossing. However, the IRGC forces answer back to the protesters and cruelly open fire.

At least nine people were killed and dozens injured in the attacks, according to local sources. To fire on the porters, the IRGC used heavy machine guns and set some of their vehicles ablaze.

The IRGC open fire on protesters

The security forces then opened fire on a village near the area where the incident happened, forcing all the people to run.

In spite of the strong presence of IRGC troops, the people of the Kourin Sarjangal area near Zahedan city protested on Wednesday. The high tension between protesters and IRGC forces can be witnessed in videos and images exposed on social media.

People are protesting to show support to the Saravan people. The protesters set tires on fire and blocked the road between Kourin and Zahedan, despite the dense presence of security forces. The protesters were standing against the IRGC forces that had opened fire on them.

The IRGC has deployed hundreds of special forces

Security forces fired on civilians from the rooftops of the base of the IRGC. In response, the protestors invaded and seized the base, forcing the security forces to withdraw. The IRGC has deployed hundreds of special forces vehicles to Kourin to disperse the demonstrators.

According to the latest reports, security forces across Sistan and Baluchestan are on red alert, and in Zahedan, security patrols are circulating across the city.

Simultaneously, people took to the streets in many towns around Sistan and Baluchestan to protest the IRGC’s killing of fuel porters and protesters. The bazaar and other shops in the city have shut down in Saravan, Zahedan, and Sarbaz. There have been rallies in Sarjangal in areas across the city. The community has expressed its unity with the Saravan people.

