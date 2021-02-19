Western Leaders and Policymakers Need to Take Account of the People of Iran Who are Desperate for Regime Change

Many people in Iran are renewing their calls for regime change
Many people in Iran are renewing their calls for regime change

The Iranian regime’s belligerence over the past few years is getting more and more brazen. Back in 2018, the Iranian regime via its terrorist diplomat Assadollah Assadi plotted to bomb the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) Free Iran gathering that was being held at the end of June just outside Paris.

Foiled terrorist plot

Thankfully, European intelligence agencies and authorities were able to work together and foil the plot. Had this attack been able to go ahead, there could have been hundreds or thousands of deaths and casualties.

(PMOI / MEK Iran): Zarif, when referring to protesters who wanted him expelled from Sweden, said: “These individuals who are standing outside, ask them to participate in any meeting of Iranians, and see if they can still be alive.

The four agents involved with the plot were arrested and a subsequent investigation lasting more than two years resulted in the trial that took place in a court in Antwerp, Belgium, last November. Assadi and his three co-conspirators were found guilty. Assadi got the maximum 20-year prison sentence as demanded by prosecutors.

Although it is positive news that Assadi and his accomplices were given lengthy prison sentences and that the court recognized their guilt, the hard work must come now. The judicial process is over, so it has become the responsibility of the international community, in particular the governments and lawmakers in Europe, to make sure that the regime is held to account for its involvement.

(PMOI / MEK Iran): The trial of Assadollah Assadi will be the prosecution of the Iranian regime in its entirety.

Mullah regime’s involvement in terrorism

During the trial, it became abundantly clear that high-level regime officials, including Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and his colleagues at the Foreign Ministry, President Hassan Rouhani, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and numerous others, were aware of the plot and had actively participated or aided it.

Iran has been the number one state sponsor of terrorism for quite some time. Its activity on European soil, in particular, has increased over the past number of years and this is large because the regime has not been challenged.

The regime has not been held to account and this is seen as a green light to continue. Unless there are consequences for the regime, nothing will change.

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The regime has not been held to account and this is seen as a green light to continue.

The Iranian regime terrorist activities

The Iranian Resistance has been warning about the regime’s terrorist activities for many years. It has been calling for action for a long time, more now than ever. There are a few tangible and concrete steps that the Iranian Resistance, The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and other figures believe should happen.

Firstly, all relations with the Iranian regime should be contingent on the dismantling of its terrorist network and should be accompanied by assurances that it will stop supporting terrorism.

There are also calls for the Iranian regime’s embassies and cultural centers to be shut. They are used as centers of espionage and terrorism.

Iranian people calling for regime change

The people of Iran – the first victims of the Iranian regime – have been calling for regime change for many years.

European and world history is full of mistakes and blunders by governments
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): The EU should pursue a more aggressive attitude towards Iran, close down its embassies and diplomatic missions which are serving as bases for espionage and terrorism against the regime’s perceived enemies.

They are also fed up with the regime’s belligerent exploits abroad that have cost the country billions of dollars.

The resources that the regime spends on its terrorist exploits could have gone a long way in improving the situation for the people that are falling deeper and deeper into poverty.

