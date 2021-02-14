Extraordinary Admission by Iranian Intelligence Minister Reveals Desire to Pursue Nuclear Weapons

By
Staff Writer
-
The Iranian regime
The Iranian regime has always attempted to conceal its nuclear program until now. Despite this, their plans for nuclear weapons have been consistently exposed over the years, such as in the case of the Fordo nuclear site, revealed by the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) back in 2005.

The Iranian regime

Mahmoud Alavi, the Iranian Intelligence Minister admitted recently that if pushed, the Iranian government would definitely pursue its goal of creating a nuclear weapon.

The growing influence of the MEK

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the main opposition to the current theocratic regime in Iran, has often published information revealing the true ambitions of the Iranian regime.

The Iranian regime often responds to international pressure when the Iranian opposition is particularly vocal.  The Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has admitted that his regime is concerned about the growing influence of the Mujahedin-e Khalk or (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Reveals Developments in Iran’s Nuclear
The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) United States representative office in a press conference on Friday revealed details of the Iranian regime’s new centers to continue nuclear activities Nuclear.

The international community

The international community shares some share of the blame for the situation in Iran. The regime in Iran acts as if no-one cares about its human rights abuses. The worst to date was the slaughter of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.

It is only recently that this tragedy was recognized by international observers. In September last year, UN human rights experts signed a letter addressed to the regime asking them to investigate the massacre and bring the perpetrators to account.

The fact that some of those involved in making decisions about slaughtering the prisoners are still in important posts in Iran look like the regime will take no notice of this letter.

Commitment to Human Rights When it Comes to Iran
Josep Borrell should now start to live up to the job he is actually paid to do by the E.U. taxpayer There is plenty of support for a firmer policy towards Iran by U.N. experts and Iranians who oppose the regime, such as the (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

Iranian diplomat-cum-terrorist

The trial of Iranian diplomat-cum-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi, was brought to a conclusion recently in Belgium when he was sentenced to 20years in prison for a state-sanctioned terror attack aimed at the NCRI’s Free Iran rally near Paris in June 2018. He was accompanied by three other accomplices who were also sentenced.

Iran’s Terrorism Tactics in Europe
(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): Evidence Exposing Complicity of Assadollah Assadi and His Accomplices Should Prompt Expulsion of Iranian Diplomat.

Iranian Ministry of Intelligence agents

The Iranian regime’s objectives are also broadcasted by lobbies like the National Iranian American Council. Many Iranian sourced propaganda websites have their source within the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) overseen by none other than Mahmoud Alavi, who let the cat out of the bag about Iran’s intentions to pursue the goal of nuclear armament despite its signature to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

three American senators urged Attorney General William Barr to instruct the Department of Justice to investigate the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), a lobby group of the Iranian regime, and its affiliated organization, NIAC Action, for potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).
The NIAC propagated the regime’s demonization campaign against the organized opposition, specifically the Mujahedin-e Khalk or (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The Iranian opposition has consistently pointed out to the international community that fir action should be taken by governments against the Iranian regime to prevent nuclear proliferation and support for terror attacks outside of Iran’s borders.

The abridged version of an article written for the NCRI.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR