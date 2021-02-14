Extraordinary Admission by Iranian Intelligence Minister Reveals Desire to Pursue Nuclear Weapons

Mahmoud Alavi, the Iranian Intelligence Minister admitted recently that if pushed, the Iranian government would definitely pursue its goal of creating a nuclear weapon.

The growing influence of the MEK

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the main opposition to the current theocratic regime in Iran, has often published information revealing the true ambitions of the Iranian regime.

The Iranian regime often responds to international pressure when the Iranian opposition is particularly vocal. The Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has admitted that his regime is concerned about the growing influence of the Mujahedin-e Khalk or (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The international community

The international community shares some share of the blame for the situation in Iran. The regime in Iran acts as if no-one cares about its human rights abuses. The worst to date was the slaughter of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988.

It is only recently that this tragedy was recognized by international observers. In September last year, UN human rights experts signed a letter addressed to the regime asking them to investigate the massacre and bring the perpetrators to account.

The fact that some of those involved in making decisions about slaughtering the prisoners are still in important posts in Iran look like the regime will take no notice of this letter.

Iranian diplomat-cum-terrorist

The trial of Iranian diplomat-cum-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi, was brought to a conclusion recently in Belgium when he was sentenced to 20years in prison for a state-sanctioned terror attack aimed at the NCRI’s Free Iran rally near Paris in June 2018. He was accompanied by three other accomplices who were also sentenced.

Iranian Ministry of Intelligence agents

The Iranian regime’s objectives are also broadcasted by lobbies like the National Iranian American Council. Many Iranian sourced propaganda websites have their source within the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) overseen by none other than Mahmoud Alavi, who let the cat out of the bag about Iran’s intentions to pursue the goal of nuclear armament despite its signature to the 2015 nuclear agreement.

The Iranian opposition has consistently pointed out to the international community that fir action should be taken by governments against the Iranian regime to prevent nuclear proliferation and support for terror attacks outside of Iran’s borders.

The abridged version of an article written for the NCRI.

