Evidence Exposing Complicity of Assadollah Assadi and His Accomplices Should Prompt Expulsion of Iranian Diplomats

As the trial of Assadollah Assadi and his 3 accomplices progresses, evidence has been produced proving their links to the regime’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS). It also reveals how important it is to expel any refugees from Iran who now live in Europe who have gained this status but are still connected to the Mullahs in Iran and are engaged in terrorist activities on behalf of the regime.

https://t.co/fDw1tKXyUQ: On June 30, 2018, a sophisticated bomb should have exploded during a meeting of the #NCRI a coalition of movements opposed to the authorities in Tehran. The attack plan had been foiled by extremists. #MEK #Iran https://t.co/Vihck8lA6j — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 10, 2020

Most of the terrorist activities are aimed at the key opposition movement, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)who hold their rallies overseas.

Amir Saadouni and Nasimeh Naami are two such examples who Assadi, as an Iranian diplomat in the Iranian embassy in Vienna, organized for them to plant a bomb at the 2018 annual Free Iran rally that took place in Villepinte just outside Paris.

The trial so far has discovered that Sadouni and Naami, originally from Khuzestan province, had been working with MOIS via its branch in Ahvaz in the Khuzestan province. The MOIS agents involved in all this have been identified as Javad, Ahmadzadeh, and Mohammad who all had ties to the couple between 2007 and 2015.

Saadouni has revealed to the prosecutors that Javad, from the MOIS, contacted him in the winter of 2007. In 2010 they were asked by Javad to travel to Iran and they ended up in Ahvaz. The MOIS allowed them to spend a couple of weeks with their families after which they were told to stay in a hotel in Ahvaz.

They engaged in a conversation in the hotel room with Javad and two or three others all of which represented the MOIS. Most of the time, the conversation was about the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). Between 2010 and 2013 Ahmadzadeh became the MOIS contact for Sadouni and Naami’s. When they returned to Belgium Ahmadzadeh contacted them according to Sadouni. Later after a further trip to Iran in 2013 Mohammad from the MOIS General Office of Khuzestan Province became Saadouni’s contact.

Further evidence revealed that both Naami and Saadouni were issued passports in 2010 from the regime’s embassy in Belgium 2010 while being initially accepted by the Belgian government as political refugees.

There is evidence that Saadouni and Naami used both their Iranian and Belgium status to benefit themselves while allowing them to move between Belgium and Iran without being questioned. This shows that despite their refugee status their loyalty to Iran remained and they used their refugee status to perform illegal activities in another country.

The trial of Assadi and his accomplices once again highlights the need for the European countries to shut down all the regime’s embassies and the so-called cultural centers and expel the regime’s agents from the EU.

