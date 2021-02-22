Iran-US relations: Biden or Khamenei, Who Is the Winner?

Last week wasn’t good for Iran-US relations. The most important issue was the debate concerning the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known once as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that the US has been quite clear that it will not participate in any negotiations with Iran unless the Iranian government alters its commitments to the JCPOA and complies totally with the 2015 nuclear deal.

Two things happened last week which were the following:

A letter was sent to the White House by 120 US representatives regarding the nuclear deal and the Iranian government’s nuclear threat. They emphasized their demands and position for the White House.

In addition, there was US House Resolution 118, which included not only the issue of the nuclear threat but also the US policy as a whole in relation to the threat of terrorism and human rights abuses in Iran. And more importantly, defending a secular, non-nuclear democratic Iran. Congress insists on agreeing with Iranian opposition leader Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan.

The opinion of Senator Robert Menendez

The opinion of Senator Robert Menendez, who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was vital. The importance of this senator’s position is due to the fact that Senator Menendez will be the key senator in the months to come in relation to politics and US foreign relations.

For the last 4 years, the Iranian government has been responding to Donald Trump’s policy of ‘maximum pressure’. By doing this, Khamenei attempted to manipulate the policy in his favor and portray him to be the oppressed and his regime a victim of a bad American policy.

Abbas Araghchi, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, said: “If the sanctions are not lifted before February 21st, we have no choice but to implement the decision that has been made, referring to the deadline set by parliament. In this way, we can stop the Additional Protocol, and this means that the number of international inspectors in Iran will be reduced. Looking at this situation, Khamenei in the future sees nothing but destruction and overthrow. So, he wants to use these levers.

What will Biden’s America do?

Biden has often stated that he won’t let the regime acquire an atomic bomb. They know that the 2015 JCPOA was a weak agreement and if they go back to the negotiating table, it will have a much stronger and longer JCPOA. Biden has said on many occasions that he is ready to defend the US and his allies.

It is quite clear to the Biden administration that the maximum pressure exerted on the Iranian government during the Trump era has offered the Biden administration great opportunities, which are the sanctions. They can see the regime when it is at its weakest.

“Today, the enemy is trying to get the maximum points for what it has not been able to achieve with maximum pressure, with a minimum reduction,” Saeed Jalili, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said.

The US government’s policy

In the past 5 years, one thing has been specified in the US government’s policy for those who were at the US negotiating table with the regime during the 2015 JCPOA, and who are now in office.

The government of Tehran understands one thing and that is any decisive policy. They know full well that a decisive policy is the only answer for the Iranian government.

If throughout the Trump era, when maximum pressure policy was used against the regime, the regime wanted to attract the press by showing itself as the oppressed while using the anti-Trump atmosphere. Now the picture is a lot brighter, especially for Biden’s government.

