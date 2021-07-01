State-Run Media Warns About Extreme Consequences if Iran does not Comply with Western Powers

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that sanctions’ repercussions on Iran’s insolvent economy and the unfavorable outcome of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, have caused panic among Iran’s state-run media and leaders; The uncertainty of Iran’s Vienna talks with world powers has caused panic among Iran’s officials.

Concerned citizens are urging Ebrahim Raisi’s new government to respect and follow the demands of world powers. The basis for such a request is the escalating economic crisis, as well as the reality that the administration has little prospect of solving these issues and restoring people’s livelihoods.

Ignoring the demands of international powers would result in significant political and economic pressure, with no capability to endure such a situation.

The state-run newspaper Arman went a step further than economic and political pressure, warning and reminding the regime that if they do not comply with the requests made in the Vienna JCPOA talks, the regime may be placed under Chapter 7 of the Security Council, which means it has been formally recognized as a “threat to world peace and security,” in which case it will request all UN member states to implement all coercive measures it has adopted against you.

Concerns about the situation prompted the state-run daily Arman to issue a warning to Raisi and his government on June 26, warning them not to fall into the trap of factional games, and not to allow the media’s “biased political analyses” to “minimize the consequences of re-engaging with the Security Council in the next government.”

The chief of the UN nuclear watchdog, according to the Etemad daily, is a source of concern. “Rafael Grossi, which could submit a negative report to the Board of Governors to change the situation so that the Board of Governors declares it impossible to resolve the Iranian case through the IAEA and refers the matter to the UN Security Council.”

Based on these concerns, Jahan-e-Sanat daily advised Raisi on June 26:

“One of the realities that have obscured Iran these days is the outcome of indirect talks between Iran and the Americans. The fact is that the Iranian economy, with the continuation of sanctions and without sanctions, will have at least two forms and nature with significant differences in terms of foreign exchange earnings.

Iran is no longer alive enough to include more resilience in the equations, and that is what if being ignored will face the future with unintended consequences. Unknown days and unforeseen consequences will make things difficult.”

“We will pursue interaction with the entire world and all countries of the world as a broad and balanced principle of interaction in foreign policy, God willing, and in the negotiations of any negotiation in which national interests are guaranteed, this negotiation will definitely be supported,” Raisi said in his first press conference on June 21as per the State TV News Channel.

The fact is that Iran’s regime, which is suffering from economic stagnation and is dealing with an explosive society, is desperate to lift some of the sanctions.

