Iranian Regime’s Hidden Interest Behind the Nuclear Vienna Talks

At the current nuclear talks in Vienna between Iran and world powers, there are two unconfirmed reports: Iranian officials are talking about lifting international sanctions, but their negotiators, mostly the US government, insist there is still a considerable distance to go before any progress is made.

Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, said that the sanctions had been lifted on 5 May, “as the head of state, I declare to the people that the sanctions have been broken, and if we are all united, the sanctions will be lifted soon.”

“Both the Americans and the Europeans explicitly declare that we have no choice but to lift the sanctions and return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA. Almost all the main sanctions have been lifted and negotiations are underway for some details.” According to the state-run website 55 online news, on 9 May.

But not long before him, other officials of the regime said things that are not aligned with his claims about the negotiations.

Abbas Araghchi, the political deputy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, in a separate statement before him claimed in an interview with IRNA on 30 April: “Overall, the process is on track, but we have both challenges and difficult details. We need to agree on the word for word and expression for expression.”

Nezam al-din Mousavi, an MP, about Rouhani’s claims, said on 19 April, “again, Rouhani and his team are miscalculating the issue of nuclear negotiations and instead of pursuing it technically and scientifically, they see it as a political tool for domestic issues.”

On 9 May, the state-run newspaper Aftab-e-Yazd published the following:

“From the observers’ point of view, two factors play a significant role in the speed and seriousness of the nuclear negotiations: The first is the election in Iran, which will be held on June 18. After that date, it is no longer clear which person or spectrum will take over executive affairs in Iran. The West believes that re-agreeing with Rouhani’s government and his nuclear team will be far easier than negotiating with the next government.”

“The second factor goes back to Iran’s deadline to the IAEA and their agreement about three months ago. Tehran and the IAEA reached an agreement in early March last year under which Iran would suspend implementation of the Additional Protocol.

Iran also agreed to keep surveillance cameras at some nuclear facilities out of the reach of IAEA inspectors for up to three months, warning that Tehran would delete the camera tapes if the sanctions were not lifted within a few months.”

Iran analysts say there is one big explanation for Tehran’s rush to wrap up the talks: the fear of public outrage over the country’s socio-economic crisis.

The reality is that, despite all of the assurances of how far the talks have progressed, there has been little progress and there is still a long way to go until a result that is favorable to this regime.

Finally, US President Joe Biden responded to the regime’s seriousness about the progress of the negotiations by saying, “Yes. But how serious and what they’re prepared to do is a different story.”

The reality is more complicated than it seems, with the regime seeking to build nuclear weapons in order to ensure its survival while having little time to negotiate for fear of a mass revolt, and a world unable to recognize Iran’s regime as the nation’s world’s largest supporter of terrorism and the source of fundamentalism being a nuclear power.

