Wester Power Must Implement Tougher Policies to Cease Iran’s Nuclear Activity

Director General Rafael Grossi of the International Atomic Energy Agency recently announced that Iran should clean up its previous nuclear work in order to rescue the 2016 nuclear deal. The Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), which opened the file on this issue, became evident shortly after it was established that, even after the agreement was enforced, the government was still closing its nuclear past actively at least one site.

The IAEA detected unidentified uranium particles

Recently, in soil samples from at least two more locations, the IAEA detected unidentified uranium particles, which extended the scale of recorded military operations by the regime.

Weeks before Grossi’s recent announcement on Iran’s lack of accountability, the National Resistance Council of Iran (NCRI) held a press conference to exchange more detail on one of the two recently discovered atomic sites.

The details were collected by the Iranian People’s Mojahedin Organization (PMOI/MEK), which also disclosed the first key facts such as the location of a uranium enrichment site in Natanz and the heavy water plant in Arak and the regime’s illegal nuclear weapons program.

Deceiving the international community

Ali Akbar Salehi, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, openly boasted about deceiving the international community over a number of JCPOA regulations:

“they thought that they won the negotiation,”

“…but we had a countermeasure, and while we proceeded with the case, they didn’t achieve what they planned for, and we did not become trapped in the enrichment deadlock… So, when you enter negotiations, you may accept something, but you have countermeasures. But you can’t reveal your cards, and afterward, your opponent, who thought you were trapped, suddenly sees you are continuing your enrichment.”

The 2 March press conference of NCRI

The 2 March press conference of NCRI dredged direct ties between news of a site in Abadeh and the now known details on the Parchin military base, which in 2012 was suspected, but not reviewed by the IAEA until 2017 long after the nuclear agreement was concluded.

The NCRI found that the sites were under the same practices that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ordered to sanitize them. In the case of Abadeh in 2019, after its existence and work were announced, all buildings on the site were demolished. IRGC contractors then removed a thick layer of soil and restored it.

The JCPOA would never have been effective

The JCPOA would never have been able to see such an effective relaunch of nuclear operations if the pressure on this matter had been effective.

There will obviously be no progress in pressure until it culminated in a government revealing the scale, particularities, and military ramifications of its past nuclear operations.

Therefore, whether the international community asks for the new arrangement to be re-implemented immediately or instead creates a new deal, it should become clear that the prior deal did not restrict the regime and the regime was able to get back to the stage where the deal was soon settled.

Both EU and U.S. governments must reconsider their approach

Following the recent reports on unreported nuclear facilities by the IAEA, both European and U.S. governments must reconsider their approach to the issue.

Without more pressure from Tehran, the mullahs will eventually complete their nuclear program and the risks will escalate.