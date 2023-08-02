Ambassador Zorica Maric-Djordjević urges int’l community to address Iran’s human rights violations

In an emotionally charged address at the international conference held at the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) headquarters on July 3, Ambassador Zorica Maric-Djordjević, Montenegro’s Special Representative to the UN Human Rights Council, called for global action against Iran’s ongoing human rights abuses and state-sponsored terror.

She denounced the lack of legitimacy of Iran’s regime, both domestically and on an international level, attributing it to a lack of transparency and accountability, as well as the failure of free and fair elections. She described the regime as “a threat to regional stability and world peace,” further condemning its role as the “world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism.”

Maric-Djordjević lauded the Swedish court’s verdict on Hamid Noury, a former Iranian official implicated in the 1988 massacre, stating it as a crucial step towards accountability under universal jurisdiction.

Despite the progress in the Noury case, the ambassador emphasized the need for an Independent International Commission for Inquiry. Such a commission, she argued, is necessary “to clarify the fate and whereabouts of missing and forcibly disappeared persons in Iran’s massacre in 1988 and all disappeared in continuous brutal killing and torture in Iran these days.”

Drawing from her address, she called upon the Secretary-General of the UN and the High Commissioner of the Human Rights Council to demand Iran repeal fatwas and release political prisoners.

“The upcoming oral report of the fact-finding mission for Iran must be just a step towards a more robust mechanism of accountability. UN Human Rights Council must not stay silent and must step up in confronting the persistent impunity in Iran and any state or government at any time,” Maric-Djordjević concluded.

Her appeal comes ahead of the 35th anniversary of the 1988 massacre and underlines the urgent need for justice and accountability in Iran.

