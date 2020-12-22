Commodity Prices Rise in Iran by Over 100 Percent

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the goods have risen in price by over 100 percent in Iran in the last 12 months. This was confirmed by the country’s Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Trade in its latest statistics.

The greatest increase was in the rice of Pakistani basmati rice, which more than doubled.

Diesel and petrol also increased dramatically; diesel by 53% and petrol by 40%.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reported that some 189,300 people have now died from coronavirus in Iran. State media have reported how this has affected ordinary Iranians: “Even before the Covid-19 outbreak, the economy was not in good shape… With the spread of the Covid-19, its condition has worsened, and now is hospitalized in the ICU.

As a result, people’s tables and pockets are becoming emptier day by day,” was a statement made by the Jahan-e-Sanat daily.

Half of the Iranian population lives below the new official poverty line of 100 million rials (about $US960), according to the same news media. This includes 11 million people who are unemployed and a further 21 million who live in so-called dark zones that do not have basic public services.

Majid Farahani, who is the head of the Budget and Financial Supervision at the Iranian Majlis, said: “today seven-tenths of the people are poor and only three–tenths of the society are above the poverty line…We never had such a situation. Social harm is very important in Tehran. During last week’s visit to the shelters, it was found that the number of poor people that go to the shelters has doubled. The rate of theft has doubled, and according to research, social harm has increased among the middle class and the poor.”

It seems that this regime is not prepared to address the worsening economic plight of the Iranian people. It is so corrupt and incapable of managing the huge socio-economic problems of the country that the only solution is a mass uprising to remove the regime from power and replace it with a democratic alternative dedicated to managing a fair and free society.

