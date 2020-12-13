More Than 60 Million Iranians Now Live In Poverty

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that Under the leadership of Hassan Rouhani, as the president of Iran, millions of Iranians have been thrown into poverty. In fact, the lives of many Iranians today are difficult to express, as they struggle to live in the modern world in 3rd world conditions. Between and during the 1st and 2nd World Wars, the living conditions of the ordinary person were similar to today’s living standards for Iranians.

#MEK supporters from different parts of #Iran are saying that the prices rose, so did poverty with the poverty line now set at $385 and minimum wage at $77. In the past 3 years incomes have dropped by a third while housing rose7times cars 10&gold 18 times. https://t.co/bzl95Kso4f pic.twitter.com/EvnXA5DZro — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) December 10, 2020

It is difficult to assess what living below the poverty line is really like, as 10 years ago it was estimated to be anyone who had access to 15 million rials, but 5 years ago it was 25 million rials, while 2 years ago the poverty line was drawn at 50 million rials. It is estimated today that the figure is now 100 million rials. Those living at this level cover the middle class as well as those who represent the 3rd lowest decile in society.

This situation was expressed by a university professor, Zahra Karimi, who says there is a merging taking place between the wealth levels of the middle and lower classes. In November, Mohammad Mehdi Mofatteh, representing the Program and Budget Committee of the Majlis (parliament), revealed that the committee would be handing out to 60 million needy people subsidies so that they can buy basic goods. Up to now, at least 75% of Iranians would be eligible for food subsidies, but nothing has been put into practice.

🔸In the #CoronavirusPandemic era , the Iranian people are struggling to live on low wages in poverty, but the Iranian government is not paying their wages either.#IranProtests 🔸Unpaid wages trigger labor protests in Iranian citieshttps://t.co/OMpLS5sYGH pic.twitter.com/X5RETzsoIv — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) December 8, 2020

Last summer, inflation rose dramatically in Iran to 40% while in 2018 it was 27%, and in 2019, prices rose by 38%. Overall, in just 3 years, prices rose by 100%.

When this inflation is broken down, it reveals that since 1997 the price of housing, rents, and cars have risen by 400%.

The Alef website on October 1st conducted an interview with Hossein Raghfar, a government-linked economist, who admitted that the government favored the rich and powerful and the annual budget reflects this interest and is unlikely to change with the current regime.

#PMOI #MEK #Iran) do analyses saying that the problem is that the regime is incapable of resolving the issues. It is incompetent that the situation will continue to spiral out of control. https://t.co/AiwD9QJF2D #WeStand4FreeIran pic.twitter.com/nq4aFOThKM — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) December 12, 2020

(PMOI / MEK Iran) do analyses saying that unfortunately, the overthrow of the shah and the regime under his power is not a lot different from the mullahs’ regime today. Those who belong to the working class have seen little difference in their lives whether under the shah or the mullahs. In fact, the ruling class has cared little about the poor in Iran. It has got to the point now that millions of ordinary Iranians only know poverty and the misery associated with it.

The availability of affordable food is now becoming more and more of a problem in Iran. Most ordinary people can’t even afford a loaf of bread.

The only way there is ever likely to be a change to the circumstances of the poorest people in Iran is for uprisings to continue which involve both the young and old. Sooner or later Iran’s grassroots will gain over the mullahs and a favorable regime change may take place which will offer more freedom and democracy for ordinary Iranians.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) network inside Iran reports that many different sectors of Iranian society most affected by the dire economic situation caused by the mismanagement and corruption by the mullahs’ regime are hurting. The (NCRI), and the (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that Many workers who have seen their incomes drop or disappear have been protesting, across the country.

