Former global leaders unite to support Iranian pro-democracy protests and sanctions against IRGC

The appeal to world powers came after the distressing execution of three protestors by the regime, underscoring the pressing nature of the issue.

The letter, endorsed by former Presidents, Prime Ministers, and Heads of State, implores the leadership of Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States to hold the Islamic Republic of Iran responsible for its human rights violations.

These former world leaders laud the Iranian people’s rejection of dictatorship, whether from the ousted Shah or the current theocratic administration. They acknowledge the citizens’ desire for a democratic, secular republic devoid of any unjust privileges based on religion or birthright.

Praising the relentless work of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) towards democratic reforms, they voiced support for NCRI President-elect Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan. The plan resonates with democratic ideals, calling for free elections, freedom of assembly and expression, gender equality, abolition of the death penalty, separation of religion and state, autonomy for Iran’s ethnicities, and a non-nuclear Iran.

Signatories encompass 50 former Presidents, 47 ex-Prime Ministers, one past Chancellor, and nine other former Heads of State worldwide, including former Prime Ministers from the UK, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, Ukraine, and two former Secretaries-General of the Organization of American States (OAS). Two ex-Canadian Prime Ministers also endorsed the letter.

The document brings to light Iran’s brutal crackdown on popular protests, leading to an estimated 750 deaths and 30,000 arrests. It emphasizes the international community’s role in safeguarding the Iranian people’s human rights.

The letter condemns the international community’s long-standing silence and inaction that have inadvertently fostered an environment of impunity within Iran. It highlights the extensive executions carried out by the Iranian authorities, with tens of thousands of political prisoners, primarily opposition MEK members, losing their lives since the 1980s. The mass execution of over 30,000 political prisoners in the summer of 1988 was specifically mentioned.

In conclusion, the letter appeals to nations to stand with the Iranian people in their quest for radical change, urging decisive action against the current regime, which includes blacklisting the IRGC and holding regime officials accountable for their heinous crimes against humanity.

