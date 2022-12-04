Former senior US officials reject Robert Malley’s office’s statement on Iranian Resistance

“While the United States revoked the designation of the MEK as a foreign terrorist organization in September 2012, the United States does not see the MEK as a viable democratic opposition movement that is representative of the Iranian people. The State Department continues to have serious concerns about the MEK as an organization, including allegations of abuse against its own member,” Robert Malley stated.

“Desperate to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US Envoy Robert Malley has sought to appease the Iranian government by publicly discrediting one of regime’s primary opposition group,” the statement of renowned American politicians reads in part.

“U.S. diplomatic personnel visited the two MEK camps in Iraq before they relocated to Albania and have since visited the compound in which they now reside. Likewise, most, if not all, of the signatories to this statement have visited the Albanian camp and interacted directly with MEK members. In Albania, as before in Iraq, there is no credible evidence of any human rights problems within the MEK,” American politicians remarked.

While underlining that “Mr. Malley’s statement parrots the same falsehoods made by the religious dictatorship that rules Iran,” the American luminaries considered a “a senior American official repeating such false claims while MEK and fellow protestors are being brutally suppressed is outrageous, and in fact, facilitates the regime’s killing machine on the streets and campuses across Iran.”

It is worth noting that the American politicians’ statement was welcomed by several news outlets, including Fox News and Just the News.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), a political branch of the MEK, led by President-elect Maryam Rajavi, is based on the principles of democracy and religious freedom. Mrs. Rajavi has been publicly advocating for a free, democratic Iran in the face of regime assassinations, kidnappings, terrorist bombings, and disinformation.

Biden admin takes heat from former US officials for criticism of Iranian dissident group: ‘Flagrant betrayal’ https://t.co/764jF6ERw7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 1, 2022

“Mrs. Rajavi and the NCRI have been relentlessly calling for the creation of secular democratic institutions with universal suffrage in Iran, the full empowerment of women and minorities, and a non-nuclear nation reconciled with a peaceful international community.” the statement read in part. “These are the same goals now echoing through the protests and gunfire across Iran.”

“We understand that Mr. Malley’s primary mission in Iran is to resurrect the JCPOA. What Mr. Malley needs to understand is that his action, taken while tens of thousands of Iranian women and men are fighting and dying for freedom from tyranny, is a flagrant betrayal of both the Iranian people and a foundational principle that our country has long honoured.”

