Free Iran 2023 Summit: Ex-Iceland PM Haarde denounces Western ‘appeasement’ of Iranian regime

“Stop appeasing the criminal leadership in Tehran. Stop giving them new lifelines all the time and help the people of Iran make the regime change come from within which is what needs to happen,” Haarde passionately stated, critiquing Western governments for their stance towards Iran, which he deemed as “highly mistaken”.

His impassioned plea came as he, along with numerous others, signed an open letter challenging leaders to abandon the current policy of appeasement, a move that he claims has only “emboldened the regime to increase its human rights violations, the use of hostage-taking, and support for global terrorism”.

Haarde also criticized the West’s failure to recognize the tools at their disposal, primarily the role of the Iranian Resistance movement, to deal effectively with the theocratic dictatorship. “By ignoring this they have indeed fallen into the regime’s trap which seeks to keep the movement hidden and out of sight from the world community,” he asserted.

Former PM of #Iceland @GHaarde: Regrettably, the policy of appeasement has emboldened the #Iranian regime to increase its human rights violations, the use of hostage-taking, and global terrorism.#OurChoiceMaryamRajavihttps://t.co/3ZrITyCXmo — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) July 1, 2023

The former Icelandic Prime Minister championed the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and its Ten-Point Plan, a comprehensive strategy to ensure a free, democratic, and nuclear-free Iran, founded on universal human rights, gender equality, and religious tolerance.

This endorsement of the Resistance Movement is expected to bring a new dimension to the international debate over Iran’s future. Haarde made it clear that Western policymakers need to support the NCRI and its leader, as well as embrace Madam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan.

In his closing remarks, Haarde made a strong assertion: “And those who do not understand that, who fail to understand that, will position themselves on the wrong side of history and not become true champions of human rights and democracy worldwide.”

These powerful words underline the ongoing geopolitical struggle over the future of Iran and the wider Middle East, and how the world chooses to respond could be a defining moment in the history of global human rights and democracy.

