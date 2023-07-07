Free Iran Summit 2023: A global cry to end appeasement policy towards Iran

Supported by majorities in 29 parliaments and bolstered by an open letter signed by 117 former world leaders, the summit highlighted the perilous consequences of appeasing Iran’s regime and demanded a decisive global stance.

The four-day event, attended by more than 500 prominent personalities and 3,600 parliamentarians from 40 countries, underscored the impressive capacity of the Iranian Resistance to orchestrate global condemnation against the religious fascism ruling Iran.

Many speakers, including former world leaders and diplomatic stalwarts, drew parallels between Iran’s current regime and Hitler’s Nazi rule, lauding the efforts of the Iranian Resistance while criticizing western complacency.

During a panel discussion, Ambassador Robert Joseph, the former Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, opined, “We’re at a point where further appeasement meets Einstein’s definition of insanity: Trying the same thing repeatedly and expecting a different outcome.

It’s clearly doomed to failure. The solution is to support the democratic opposition, to contain and deter the regime.” Critics of appeasement policies towards Iran argue that history is replete with examples of catastrophic outcomes.

The tacit appeasement of Hitler’s expansionist ambitions led to a world war that killed over 60 million people. Today, however, a growing chorus of world leaders, inspired by the Iranian Resistance, is loudly voicing its concerns about the potential dangers posed by the Iranian regime.

In a recent op-ed in The Washington Times, Tom Ridge, former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, urged Western governments and activists to condemn the Iranian regime’s transgressions. Ridge emphasized that the world must stand in unwavering solidarity with the Iranian people in their quest for freedom, justice, and dignity.

The Iranian Resistance and the Iranian people have formed a robust front against the regime’s destructive ambitions, both domestically and internationally. The Free Iran Summit highlighted this growing consensus, presenting an opportunity for the world to correct a potentially disastrous course and avoid repeating the catastrophic mistakes of the past.

