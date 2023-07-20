Free Iran Summit 2023: Colombian Political Figure Ingrid Betancourt addresses the gathering

The Free Iran World Summit 2023, held at the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) headquarters near Paris, was graced by the inspiring speech of Ingrid Betancourt, former Colombian Senator, and 2022 Colombian presidential candidate.

Betancourt lauded the Iranian Resistance and castigated the regime’s efforts to undermine the movement. She expressed, “Probably many of you don’t know, but 20 years ago…an attempt was made to silence Maryam [Rajavi, President-elect of NCRI], to shatter the movement she represents, and to fabricate malicious judicial dossiers filled with baseless allegations and fake charges.”

In her speech, Betancourt highlighted that the Iranian Resistance’s path to this event was laden with enormous hurdles. She accused the Iranian regime of successfully pressuring the French government to prevent the event from taking place. “For me, there’s no other explanation than blackmail,” Betancourt claimed.

However, the united participants remained strong, expressing their commitment to justice and freedom. She praised Maryam Rajavi’s exemplary leadership and dedication that transformed the NCRI into “a beacon of faith and hope for the people of Iran” and a democratic alternative in face of the totalitarian regime.

.@IBetancourtCol: Through it all, you @Maryam_Rajavi, have remained resolute, refusing to bow under the pressure of tyranny. You have inspired all of us and ignited a fire in our hearts that will never be extinguished.#OurChoiceMaryamRajavihttps://t.co/kGgB9Rdnl7 — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) July 1, 2023

Betancourt also lauded the brave young Iranian women fighting for human dignity, following the tragic death of Mahsa Amini. “And all these new generations are fighting for the Ten-Point of your political plan, for a secular, democratic, non-nuclear Iran,” she asserted.

Despite recent assaults on the movement, including hostage diplomacy and blackmail by the mullahs, Betancourt insisted that the West’s capitulation did not break their resolve.

Drawing to a close, Betancourt celebrated Rajavi’s unwavering spirit and pledged full support for future battles. “Because the power of our unity and the resilience of our spirit will bring about the dawn of a new era of Iran, a future without the Mullahs, a future without the dictatorship,” she pronounced.

She ended her speech with a heartfelt thanks to Rajavi, stating, “As with you, the flame of hope is to burn bright within all of our hearts. Thank you, Maryam.”

