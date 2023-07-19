Free Iran Summit 2023: Former Canadian Minister reaffirms support for Iranian democracy

She was part of the Canadian delegation discussing actions taken against the clerical dictatorship in Iran.

In her speech, Sgro recognized the sacrifices of the Iranian movement, particularly Madam Rajavi’s efforts, saying, “Madam Rajavi, your movement has made great sacrifices over the last 44 years, and I certainly don’t have to mention very many of them.

” She expressed appreciation for the Iranian people’s continued fight for democracy and freedom, and noted the international recognition of Madam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan as “a true example of democracy.” Sgro provided an overview of recent Canadian efforts against human rights violations in Iran, highlighting the initiatives led by her country.

“The human rights situation in Iran, of course, remains a key area of focus for Canada. Canada has led the United Nations General Assembly resolution on the situation of human rights in Iran, which was adopted in December 2022 for the 20th consecutive year,” she said.

It was an honour to speak at the #FreeIran World Summit 2023 in Paris and reconnect with likeminded leaders across the globe. The world should not be silent as people of Iran continue their fight for freedom and democracy. Prayers for all those affected. pic.twitter.com/m3UJJgae7F — Judy Sgro (@JudySgroMP) July 8, 2023

Since October 2022, she noted, Canada has enforced 11 rounds of sanctions targeting key Iranian individuals and entities, and now lists 192 entities and 156 individuals under the Special Economic Measures Iran Regulations. Sgro added that Canada continues to share information and coordinate sanctions with the U.S., EU, and the U.K.

Discussing Canada’s leadership on international platforms, Sgro referred to the special session of the UN Human Rights Council in November. Here, Canada supported the establishment of an international fact-finding mission to investigate alleged human rights violations in Iran, focusing particularly on women and children.

“We will continue to work together with all our partners. We are on our way to the road to democracy. You can count on Canada and all your other partners that we’ll be on that road to democracy together,” she asserted.

The Free Iran World Summit 2023 offered a powerful platform for leaders like Sgro to stand in solidarity with the Iranian people’s quest for democracy and freedom, promising continued international pressure on the clerical dictatorship.

