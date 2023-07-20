Free Iran Summit 2023: Michèle Alliot-Marie encourages global support for Iranian democracy

Michel-Elliot-Addressing Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi, “I have observed that your commitment to democracy and its values has never changed”.Michèle Alliot-Marie, former French Minister of Foreign Affairs, lauded the Iranian Resistance’s efforts towards democracy during her speech at the Free Iran World Summit 2023, emphasizing the vital role of democratic nations in supporting this cause.

Your commitment to freedom, your commitment to equality, and your commitment to fraternity are still there, and you continue to defend them with as much strength and conviction.”

Drawing attention to escalating global threats to freedom and democracy, she stressed the obligation of nations to confront these challenges. “We are witnessing what we never believed would happen, which is the questioning of the very principles of democracy, freedom, and equality by certain countries or more precisely, by certain governments,” Alliot-Marie warned.

Former #French FM @MAlliotMarie: Since I knew @Maryam_Rajavi, I’ve never seen your engagement for freedom and democracy diminish. Your narrative has never changed. Your determination has not changed. #OurChoiceMaryamRajavihttps://t.co/zIWzpLaUGV — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) July 1, 2023

The former French Minister acknowledged the bravery of Iranians on the ground, fighting for fundamental rights in the face of severe persecution and the risk of losing their lives. Using Masha Amini as a tragic example, she highlighted the devastating consequences that individuals in Iran face when challenging the status quo.

Alliot-Marie expressed her confidence in the path to democracy, calling for international action beyond words. “We also have the responsibility to not settle for mere words, to not simply say from our comfortable homes in our countries that things must be done in Iran,” she asserted. “We must go beyond mere words to finally take action.”

She ended her speech with an inspiring statement of assurance and urged others to take up the torch. “What I believe is that the path to democracy is ahead of you, it is ahead of us, and it is our responsibility to take this path and to help others join us in this direction. With a courageous heart, nothing is impossible.”

Her powerful words resonated throughout the summit, underscoring the world’s collective responsibility in supporting the pursuit of democracy in Iran and beyond.

