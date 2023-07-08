Free Iran Summit 2023: World leaders support NCRI and Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan

Delegates from diverse nations, including former leaders and legislators from Asia, Africa, and Europe, assembled to address several pressing matters including the recent uprisings in Iran and the regime’s countermeasures, the identification of a viable alternative to the incumbent regime, and the development of suitable policies to tackle the complex challenges posed by the current government.

Their contributions enriched discussions on the aforementioned critical topics. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the NCRI, delivered a rousing speech. She expressed her conviction that the mullahs’ downfall is within reach, emphasizing that their attempts to maintain power were failing.

According to Mrs. Rajavi, the clerical regime’s suppression is losing its effectiveness as a defense strategy. Its desperate measures have only intensified public outrage and cemented the legitimacy of the revolutionary solution.

Dr. Eeid Alnaemat, a Member of the Parliament of Jordan, underscored the necessity for the international community to actively pursue peace and uphold human values. He expressed his support for those protesting in the streets of Iran and endorsed Madam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, a vision for a democratic Iran at peace with its neighbors.

Dr. Asma Ravaheneh, Head of the National Coalition Faction in the parliament of Jordan, lauded Madam Rajavi for her determined pursuit of freedom and democracy, describing her as an icon for freedom and women aspiring to achieve democracy.

Dr. Abde Saeed Mohsen Al-Moghlas, Secretary General of the Senate of Yemen, expressed the Yemeni people’s support for the NCRI and its president, Maryam Rajavi. He stated that the Iranian regime’s support of the Houthi rebellion against the Yemeni government mirrors the world’s struggle with Hitler’s Nazism and fascism.

Dorien Rookmaker, a MEP from Netherland, praised Maryam Rajavi as a beacon of hope for Iran, the Middle East, and the world. She pledged her support to Maryam Rajavi, recognizing her as the legitimate leader of Iran after witnessing her commitment to human rights.

The summit concluded with the collective resolve to actively engage in efforts to establish a democratic Iran, free from the clutches of the current regime. The Ten-Point Plan, proposed by Maryam Rajavi, emerged as the beacon guiding this path towards a free Iran.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu