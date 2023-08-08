Global call for an immediate halt to Iran’s nuclear program at the NPT conference

Delegates from nations including France, Italy, Slovakia, Spain, New Zealand, Malta, Poland, Romania, Denmark, the Czech Republic, and Ireland echoed earlier apprehensions, calling for an immediate cessation of Iran’s nuclear pursuits, citing a violation of the NPT.

In a striking revelation, the French representative disclosed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has identified Iran’s uranium enrichment levels to be as high as 83.7%, alarmingly close to what is needed for the development of nuclear weapons.

The French representative underscored the importance of the IAEA’s role in ensuring the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities but lamented Tehran’s lack of cooperation, adding, “France remains determined to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.”

Italy’s representative called on Iran to fully and promptly comply with its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), pledging their full support for the IAEA’s ongoing endeavors in Iran.

The Spanish delegate echoed this sentiment, urging Iran to cooperate with the IAEA and adhere to the Additional Protocol agreements.

In highlighting the significant risks associated with Iran’s nuclear activities, the Romanian and Danish representatives urged Iran to comply with its commitments and expressed worry over the expansion of uranium enrichment capabilities.

The Czech and Irish representatives stressed that unresolved issues concerning the NPT and Iran’s nuclear program pose a significant challenge. They emphasized the dangers of nuclear proliferation and the negative impact on the IAEA’s ability to provide guarantees about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

In summary, the conference’s collective call to action highlights the urgent global concern over Iran’s nuclear program and underscores the need for stringent monitoring and cooperation with international protocols.

