Global Powers call for transparency and cooperation from Iran at NPT Review Conference

At the recently held Conference on the Review of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), nations from across the globe voiced their concerns about the Iranian regime’s nuclear activities and criticized its lack of adherence to treaty obligations.

As reported by the United Nations Information Service (UNIS), the conference marked a pivotal moment in the ongoing discussions about Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Delegates emphasized the significance of transparency, cooperation, and compliance with the NPT provisions to promote a peaceful, non-proliferated world.

An IAEA representative disclosed that the Agency’s monitoring activities under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) had been significantly hampered over the past two years, particularly concerning Iran’s production and inventory of key nuclear materials and equipment.

The representative noted some progress in implementing the NPT Safeguards Agreement with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), but expressed disappointment with the pace and extent of this progress.

Countries including Germany, the United States, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, and Norway, along with a coalition group consisting of Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, the Philippines, Poland, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, unequivocally called for a halt to the Iranian regime’s nuclear program and its breaches of the NPT.

Germany’s representative expressed alarm at Iran’s expanded nuclear activities and urged the regime to halt the escalation, reminding them of their legal obligations to resolve NPT issues in a transparent and cooperative manner with the IAEA.

The coalition group’s representative conveyed deep concern over the escalating tensions and Iran’s continued defiance of nuclear commitments.

Representatives from Sweden, Switzerland, Finland, and Norway also expressed their apprehensions about Iran’s nuclear program development and non-compliance, urging the regime to promptly implement all transparency measures without delay and to change the course of its nuclear program.

As the conference concluded, the pressing call was for Iran to respect its international obligations and work in cooperation with the IAEA, thereby promoting a global environment of nuclear non-proliferation and peace.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu