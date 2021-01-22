33 Executions in Iran in the Past Month Alone

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that the executions of two prisoners on January 18 and 19, 2021, in Sanandaj and Zahedan. At least 33 prisoners hanged during the last thirty days by the religious fascism ruling Iran. This figure does not include prisoners secretly executed and whose identities are not known.

These hangings were carried out in Ahvaz, Qom, Zahedan, Ardabil, Sanandaj, Karaj, Rasht, Mashhad, Meshkinshahr, Zabol, Tabriz, Yazd, and Qazvin prisons.

Three Baluch political prisoners and three Sunni prisoners were hanged in Zahedan on January 3, and in Vakilabad prison in Mashhad on December 26, respectively. They were charged with Moharebeh (waging war against God).

Baluch prisoners tortured and executed in southwest #Iran prison

The three men identified as 28-year-old Hassan Dehvari, 21-year-old Elias Qalandarzehi, and Omid Mahmoudzehi#StopExecutionsInIran

During the same period, the regime hanged a female prisoner in Sanandaj (northwest Iran), and Mohammad Hassan Rezaei, 16 at the time of his arrest, was executed in Rasht (north Iran) after serving 13 years in prison.

The mullah regime is trying to prevent popular uprisings by escalating criminal and arbitrary executions, widespread arrests, and other desperate repressive measures.

The mullah regime continues to execute hundreds of people every year and abuses the use of the death penalty.

It is clear that the mullah regime has no intentions of adhering to international norms and regulations with regard to human rights.

The human rights situation in Iran has been appalling for decades, and it continues to degrade.

There have been countless executions of political prisoners over the years, with the 1988 Massacre being the biggest mass execution.

The Iranian Resistance, The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) https://mek-iran.com/category/pmoi-mek/once again urges the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, and the UN Human Rights Council, as well as other human rights organizations, and the European Union and its member states, to take immediate action to save the lives of prisoners on death row.

The case of flagrant and systematic human rights violations in Iran must be referred to the UN Security Council. The leaders of this regime must be brought to justice for four decades of crimes against humanity.

