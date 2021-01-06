More Prisoners in Iran Executed to Mark the New Year

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that while hundreds of millions of people around the world tried their best to welcome 2021 and turn their backs on a terrible past year, Iran’s regime decided to welcome the New Year in with a series of executions of political prisoners, some of whom have been incarcerated in Iranian prisons since they were children. The Iranian regime’s New Year resolution is obviously to inflict even more terror and repression on its own people than last year, as the deaths from the pandemic spiral within Iran towards the 200,000 mark and the economy collapses.

Baluch prisoners tortured and executed in southwest #Iran prison

The three men identified as 28-year-old Hassan Dehvari, 21-year-old Elias Qalandarzehi, and Omid Mahmoudzehi#StopExecutionsInIran

via @IranHrm https://t.co/ajx1An3CUd — Kazem (@Kianoosh_sa1) January 4, 2021

One of the latest executions was of a 26-year-old auto-mechanic engineering student, Hadi Hosseini Mirak. He was executed despite an attempt to commit suicide and illness from Wilson’s disease. The head of Ardebil Central Prison, where he was executed, attempted to justify the execution by saying that “if we don’t carry out the execution, we can’t control the prisoners.”

Three more political prisoners, Hassan Dehvari, Elias Ghalandar-Zehi, and Omid Mahmoud-Zehi, were all executed in Zahedan prison on Sunday. These executions came not long after another Baluchi prisoner, Abdolhamid Mir-Baluch-Zehi, was executed on 26th December.

The President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, urged the United Nations to take immediate action and condemned the executions, saying that they were a “crime against humanity.”

This Morning as we woke-up #Iran regime's death machine executed

Hassan Dehvari, Elias Qalandarzehi & Omid Mahmoudzehi of Baluch ethnicity

smiling for their families 2 give comfort#JCPOA & #IranDeal must NOT have given #iran regime this green light!

Cc @JosepBorrellF https://t.co/176s7yQL9h — SAzari (@Sazari2015) January 4, 2021

More executions on New Year’s Eve took place in Mashhad’s Vakilabad Prison, where Hamid Rastbala, Kabir Sa’adat Jahani, and Mohammad Ali Arayesh, all Sunni prisoners, were executed without their families being notified.

One more prisoner executed on December 31st was Mohammad Hassan RezaieeHe had already spent 13 years in prison and was first arrested when he was only 16. Like many Iranian prisoners, political or not, Rezaie experienced torture and terrible prison conditions. It is common for Iranian authorities to sanction the use of torture to extract false confessions from prisoners.

As Mr. Mohammad Mohaddessin, the Chairman of the NCRI Foreign Affairs Committee said after Rezaie’s execution, “the execution of Mohammad Hassan Rezaie, arrested at the age of 16, after 13 years in jail, shows the appalling nature of Iran’s regime.” He urged the international community to intervene and stop the Iranian regime from executing its prisoners and arresting and imprisoning children.

Execution of Mohammad Hassan Rezaie, arrested at the age of 16, after 13 years in jail shows the appalling nature of #Iran’s regime. #Urgent call for saving lives of death row inmates in Iran—especially juveniles—and prosecuting regime officials.https://t.co/lJzxfReoOt — Mohammad Mohaddessin (@Mohaddessin) December 31, 2020

