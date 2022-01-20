Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll Exceeds 498,700

In a statement, the Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) quoted the People’s Mujahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) as saying that 498,700 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in Iran as of January 19.

The Coronavirus death toll across Iran

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) announced on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, that the COVID-19 death toll in 547 cities has exceeded 498,700. The number of victims in Tehran has reached 116,485, Isfahan 34,570, East Azerbaijan 17,233, Kerman 13,472, Qom 13,400, Kermanshah 9,399, Central Province 9,093, and Qazvin 5,869.

Minoo Mohraz, a member of the Scientific Committee of the NCCT: COVID-19 infections are rising rapidly. In the next one or two weeks, the COVID-19 outbreak begins and reaches its peak in late February.

According to Health Ministry’s controlled statistics, the number of Coronavirus patients has doubled compared to the same day last week.

Secretary of the National Epidemiology Committee: The prevalence of Omicron in some provinces will be close to 100%, this week. (Mehr news agency, January 19, 2022)

Masoud Mardani, a member of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): The speed of spread of the Omicron in our country is lightning fast and we may see the Coronavirus outbreak in the country again by late February. (IRNA news agency, January 19, 2022)

Nader Tavakoli, deputy head of NCCT in Tehran: The Omicron is also spreading wider in Tehran. About 45 to 50% of COVID-19 cases in Tehran are Omicron. (ISNA news agency, January 19, 2022)

MARYAM RAJAVI

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): From the beginning, the Iranian resistance had stated that Khamenei is pursuing the policy of mass casualties in a bid to confront the uprisings that would lead to the regime’s downfall. Khamenei’s criminal order to ban the purchase of vaccines was issued in that context

