Iran: Coronavirus Death Toll in 501 Cities Exceeds 226,700

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), have reported that the COVID-19 death toll in 501 cities surpasses 226,700.

The number of victims in various parts of Iran

The number of victims in Tehran is 53,436, Khorasan Razavi 14,935, Isfahan 14,645, Khuzestan 12,195, Mazandaran 9,612, Lorestan 9,463, East Azerbaijan 8,708, Gilan 8,071, Fars 6,742, Alborz 5,658, Hamedan 5,288, Kerman 5,014, Yazd 4,137, Semnan 3,625, Ardabil 2,807, and South Khorasan 2,206.

Mullah’s regime statistics say there are 3,300 positive coronavirus tests per day in Ahvaz alone. Regime Health Ministry claimed the total positive test results in the country is 8,200.

The fourth wave of the Coronavirus outbreak

Acknowledging that the country has entered into the fourth wave of the Coronavirus outbreak, Rouhani sought to cover up the regime’s delay in purchasing the vaccine and downplayed the vaccine’s role in preventing the Coronavirus disaster.

Mullah’s regime’s Health Minister, Saeed Namaki, said: We are all concerned. We have reports of the British COVID-19 spreading across the country in all provinces. (State TV, March 6, 2021)

The National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT)

Alireza Reisi, the spokesperson for the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce (NCCT): The British coronavirus variant has spread to most of our provinces.

The spread of the virus in Khuzestan Province continues to rise. The number of hospitalizations and deaths is high and may increase.

The provinces of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Qazvin, and Alborz are also a cause for concern. (State TV, March 6, 2021)

The NCCT Scientific Committee

Masoud Mardani, a member of the NCCT Scientific Committee said: Many people entered the country with a fake “PCR” test sheet. These sheets are sold for 1 to 1.5 million (rials). (ISNA news agency, March 6, 2021)

Ahvaz Health Center

Head of Ahvaz Health Center – West Division: Out of 6,000 daily Coronavirus tests in Ahvaz, 55% are positive, which indicates the virus’s activity across the city. (IRNA news agency, March 5, 2021)

Khamenei’s ban on coronavirus vacciens

The state-run Arman daily. “However, our Health Minister has no timetable for a general vaccination. The vaccine budget has not been included in the country’s budget. How long are we to ask the people to remain in their homes and not go to work? Workers with daily jobs, if they do not go to work for one day, they have no income. The Health Minister and members of the National Covid-19 Task Force must present a timetable to vaccinate the entire country. Instead, it appears they have to prepare instructions on how to bury people in their schedules,” the piece adds.

