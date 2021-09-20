Iran: Ebrahim Raisi Must be Investigated Over Human Right Crimes

Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian regime’s president, has traveled abroad for the first time on Thursday. Raisi attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tajikistan, according to state-run media. Despite the fact that Raisi is a serial human rights violator, and consequently sanctioned by the US.

Widespread condemnations

Since Raisi’s installation as the illegitimate mullahs’ president, there have been widespread condemnations and mounting requests for his arrest as a criminal by human rights advocates.

He was implicated in the massacre of 30,000 political detainees in 1988, the majority of whom were members of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). For the past 33 years, the relatives of the victims have been fighting for justice.

Criminals and human rights abuses

However, Raisi‘s ascension to one of the higher ranks in the religious system has been aided by the culture of impunity that has prevailed in Tehran for criminals and human rights abuses.

“That Ebrahim Raisi has risen to the presidency instead of being investigated for the crimes against humanity of murder, enforced disappearance, and torture is a grim reminder that impunity reigns supreme in Iran,” Amnesty International said.

The dictatorship has grown more confident

The dictatorship has grown more confident as a result of the lack of international investigations against Raisi’s role in the murder of thousands of innocent citizens. As the head of the judiciary before becoming president, Raisi played a crucial part in the crackdown of protesters and activists.

So, rather than being recognized in numerous international forums, Raisi should be probed and prosecuted. Mass killers must not be granted legitimacy in global conferences.

The European Union, and particularly the EU’s foreign policy leader Josep Borrell, have bolstered the mullahs’ culture of impunity. In August, Borrell sent a top EU official to Raisi’s inauguration, which featured well-known international terrorists.

The EU’s series of concessions

That humiliating act, followed by the EU’s series of concessions to the government in the hopes of securing the regime’s approval on the nuclear deal, was an outrage to millions of Iranians living under a harsh theocracy.

It also went against Europe’s own ideas of human rights, justice, and personal liberty.

Winston Churchill’s warning that appeasers keep feeding the crocodile in the hopes that it would eat them last comes to mind.

Europe’s nuclear concessions

The government has bankrolled Europe’s nuclear concessions. The UN’s nuclear watchdog has regularly condemned the regime’s abuses, most recently in two critical reports released earlier this month. Brussels and Washington have both turned a blind eye.

As previously remarked, “nothing is crueler than impunity.” Indeed, as heinous as mass murdering tens of thousands of people was in 1988, the horrific nature of letting the killers freely tour the globe cannot be underestimated.

