Iran Human Rights Crisis: Impunity Must End Before More Crimes are Committed

On Thursday, the UN’s annual Human Rights Day gave many the reason to consider events – past and present – that do not respect the rights of members of the international community.

A group of human rights experts published a letter to the Iranian regime regarding the 1988 massacre of political prisoners in which 30,000 people were killed – most of whom were members or supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

They indicated that the events of 1988 could be considered crimes against humanity and that the international community has a responsibility to act to investigate the incident if the regime continues to neglect its obligations as per international human rights laws.

The Iranian regime has been appeased by governments for years, especially in the West. Many argued that this would result in the regime moderating its behaviour, but we can see the effect was the opposite – it emboldened the regime.

The regime has had no reason to change its behavior and we can see that the crimes against humanity continue to this day. Just over a year ago, more than 1,500 protesters were killed by Iranian security forces, more than 4,000 injured and many more thousands arrested. Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

The regime’s response to the November 2019 uprising was extremely violent, most likely because it was taken by surprise during the uprising at the start of 2018. Realizing that another uprising could easily push the regime over the edge, the regime ordered its suppressive forces to quash the protesters’ dissent at any cost.

To dissuade further protests, the regime has been increasing its crackdown on the people over the past few months, and pressure on political prisoners has increased.

The Iranian regime not only tramples over the human rights of the people, but it in actual fact has no disregard for their rights whatsoever. The country has the highest rate of executions per capita in the world and its overuse of the death penalty is another form of suppression.

The only way to move forward is to hold the regime accountable. If it isn’t held to account, the next crackdown on the people could be the worst to come. As the regime gets more and more desperate, so do its actions.

With the Coronavirus pandemic having a major impact on society, resulting in more prevalent poverty, the people are angry at the government. Especially as it has offered no aid to the people, yet it continues to plunder huge sums of money on needless activities abroad.

Over 182,500 people have died of the coronavirus in Iran, according to reports by the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMO I/ MEK Iran).

The international community has traditionally stayed out of the affairs of Iran, but this must change. The human rights abuses are not something that can be ignored.

Killing 30,000 political prisoners in 1988 resulted in no action from the international community. Nor did the killing of 1,500 protesters last year. So what next? Hopefully, the international community will put a stop to this before we find out what atrocity the regime carries out next.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): The mullahs ruling Iran, particularly Khamenei, Rouhani, Raisi, and many of the ministers and directors of the regime’s Judiciary, Intelligence Ministry, and IRGC were involved in the massacre of political prisoners in 1988 and throughout the 1980s.

