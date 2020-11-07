Iran: Increasing Number of People Selling Organs

Poverty in Iran is widespread and is starting to affect more and more people. Over the past few years, thanks to the regime’s mismanagement and corruption, the absolute poverty category are expanding.

According to reports by the Iranian opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). The situation has gotten so bad that people across Iran are even offering their organs for sale, just to make ends meets.

August 31

Tehran, #Iran A sign reads:

"Urgent kidney sale – Blood type A+ – Tested – Male, 31, young – To pay for mortgage & education fees – Urgent – For Sale" (Phone number) 80% of Iran's population lives in poverty & the mullahs are constantly plundering the people. pic.twitter.com/djIHH5kBB8 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) September 2, 2018

At the end of last month, a state-run news publication reported on the crisis, saying that the sale of kidneys and livers is not uncommon. The Arman daily explained that this has been happening for approximately 20 years already.

It said that in an area near the Iranian Kidney Support Charity Association, leaflets are posted all around offering the sale of kidneys because of financial difficulties.

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) sources from inside Iran report that, shockingly, there is also a channel on the Telegram platform in which people publish adverts for the sale of kidneys and livers. There are about 140,000 individuals subscribed to the channel, showing just how widespread the problem is.

Depending on the age and blood type of the individual, livers are being sold for approximately two billion rials (around $6,600), with kidneys going for around 1.5 billion rials.

The fact that tens of thousands of people in Iran are willing to take such extreme and drastic measures such as selling organs show just how desperate the situation is in the country. And the current Coronavirus health crisis is exacerbating all existing economic problems and the government is providing no support to the people.

The Arman daily described the Coronavirus health crisis as “gasoline on the fire” and said that inflation has risen more than ever. It also reported that in springtime, around 2 million people across Iran left the job market. More than half of them were women. Furthermore, during the summer, the job force decreased by another 1.2 million people.

Another (PMOI / MEK Iran) sources from inside Iran report that the cost of goods is also increasing and despite the tough economic time’s families across the country have spent around 41 percent more than this time last year. We are constantly hearing about the increase in goods and the latest product to be affected is meat. Some meat, especially red meat, has become so expensive that it is unaffordable to many Iranian families.

However, this is certainly a luxury considering many workers in Iran are unable to afford the most basic of goods, including bread.

There are concerns for the future of farming because of the lack of support given to the agricultural infrastructure. A member of the country’s parliament said a few days ago that the market is not favorable for Iran and that many farmers may be unable to work as soon as next year.

Many bad decisions – recent ones and ones made many years ago – are culminating in economic collapse. The regime’s corruption has worsened the problem and the people have seen billions upon billions of dollars plundered on malign and terrorist activities abroad.

Although the people’s grievances run deeper than purely economic ones, it is certainly a motivation for the protests that are breaking out across the country.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): The only way to end poverty, corruption, unemployment, and disease, is overthrowing the clerical regime and establishing democracy and people’s sovereignty in Iran.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube