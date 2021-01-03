On December 31, 2020, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that the mullahs’ regime hanged three Sunni prisoners, Hamid Rastbala, Kabir Sa’adat Jahani, and Mohammad Ali Arayesh. Three prisoners, hanged on the charge of being “outlaws” in Vakil-Abad Prison in Mashhad, northeast Iran. They had endured five-and-a-half years of imprisonment and torture.

#Iran: Three Sunni Prisoners Executed in Mashhad Prison

Mrs. Rajavi strongly condemned the ongoing executions, especially of Sunnis and minors, called for urgent action by the UN and the #EU to save the lives of prisoners#HumanRights #WeStand4FreeIran https://t.co/uk7KHnR0DN — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) January 2, 2021

These three prisoners were abruptly taken to solitary confinement before they have been hanged without notifying their families. They had been arrested by Mashhad’s intelligence department and transferred to Vakil-Abad Prison after many months of torture and harassment.

On December 31, 2020, also Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee, 16 at the time of his arrest, was hanged after spending 13 years in prison. Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee, execution took place in the city of Rasht, despite protests by human rights organizations and organs, was a blatant violation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

This morning, Iranian authorities executed Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee after a grossly unfair trial in which forced "confessions" obtained under torture were used to convict him. He was just 16 when arrested https://t.co/zOoOBuDeb2 pic.twitter.com/BG6LahJmlP — Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) December 31, 2020

The religious fascism ruling Iran is engulfed in domestic and external crises and fearful of public protests’ eruption. More than any other time, it finds itself in need of stepping up repression and spreading the atmosphere of terror and intimidation among the public.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), strongly condemned the ongoing executions, especially of Sunnis and minors, and called on the United Nations, international human rights organizations, and the European Union to act to save the lives of death row prisoners.

She again underscored the need for an international delegation to visit Iranian prisons and prisoners, as well as for the referral of the file on the systemic violation of human rights in Iran to the UN Security Council so that the leaders of the regime could face justice for four decades of crimes against humanity.

