Iran: Juvenile Execution, Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee, 16 When Arrested

On Thursday, December 31, 2020, the mullahs’ regime hanged Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee in Rasht Prison. Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee was 16 years old at the time of his arrest and the alleged crime.

This morning, Iranian authorities executed Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee after a grossly unfair trial in which forced "confessions" obtained under torture were used to convict him. He was just 16 when arrested https://t.co/zOoOBuDeb2 pic.twitter.com/BG6LahJmlP — Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) December 31, 2020

He had served more than 13 years in prison. After being arrested in 2007, Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee, under torture and pressure, including long solitary confinement, was forced to confess. and During his trial in 2008, he said that his confessions had been made under torture.

This criminal execution, a clear violation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, came despite protests from human rights organizations, and once again demonstrated that religious fascism in Iran will not last a day without torture and execution.

#Iran: In Another Juvenile #execution, Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee, 16 When Arrested, Was Hanged After 13 Years in Prison.#International call to #Urgent action to rescue prisoners on death row, especially juveniles. #HumanRightshttps://t.co/BylCDFQ2lF — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) December 31, 2020

The Iranian Resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) strongly condemns this execution and urges:

The United Nations Secretary-General,

The UN Human Rights Council,

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights,

And human rights organizations, as well as the European Union and its member states, to take immediate action to save the lives of prisoners, especially juveniles.

Iran: 🇪🇺strongly condemns execution of Mohammad Hassan Rezaiee. #DeathPenalty for juvenile offenders goes against 🇮🇷intl obligations. Capital punishment is inhuman & should be abolished. EU calls on Iran to refrain from executions & abolish death penalty https://t.co/dicoQQb898 — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) December 31, 2020

And to stand up to the torture, execution, and the continuing violations of international laws and conventions by the Iranian regime.

The formation of an international commission of inquiry to visit Iranian prisons to meet with prisoners is particularly necessary. The case of gross and persistent human rights violations in Iran must be referred to the UN Security Council.

And the regime’s leaders must be brought to justice for four decades of crimes against humanity.

A prisoner was executed today in Rasht after 13 years of imprisonment. He had been arrested at the age of 16. Continued executions in Zahedan, Sanandaj and Urmia show that this regime cannot survive without torture and executions. #StopExecutionsinIran — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) December 31, 2020

