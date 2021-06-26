Petrochemical Industries Protests in the Aftermath of Iranian Election

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the contract employees in Iran’s oil and petrochemical industries went on strike in multiple cities, just a day after the regime’s rigged presidential election. The strike quickly spread throughout Iran, and oil employees gathered together to demand their legitimate labor rights.

“We, the oil workers in refineries, petrochemicals, and power plants, are protesting against low wages, declining purchasing power, and not delivering on promises made to us. Therefore, as we had previously warned, we will restart our national strikes and pursue our demands by gathering in front of our workplaces.

Our strike is a warning and will last for a week, and we will join the ranks of our colleagues who have announced their protest on June 30, 2021,” workers noted in a published statement.

Workers from Exir Industry, Satrap Contractor, and 400 workers from Phase 14 in Assaluyeh joined the strike on Monday.

Workers at Sadaf Petrochemical Company in Asaluyeh, Jahan Pars and Overhaul in Tehran, South Pars Phase 14 in Tehran, and Tehran Refinery went on strike on Tuesday.

These employees are protesting their poor wages and requesting job security. When authorities ignored their demands, contract workers at the Bid Khun powerplant in Bushehr province and contract welding workers at the Bushehr Petrochemical Company went on strike on Saturday.

Workers from the oil terminal on Khark Island and the Sina Refinery on Qeshm Island protested on Friday.

Workers at the Isfahan refinery joined their colleagues around the country in striking on Wednesday.

Workers at the Mobin Sanat refinery in Adish have joined the nationwide oil workers’ strike. Refinery and petrochemical contract workers are demanding greater compensation and a change in leaves.

People from the state-wide walkout called the “1400 Campaign” after new protests that began in the Persian New Year of 1400.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of Iran’s National Council of Resistance (NCRI), praised strikers in the oil industry and urged other workers and youth to mobilize alongside them.

Workers from the Sepahan Isfahan Cement Company protested in front of the Mobarakeh city governor’s office in Isfahan province on Wednesday.

Workers at the Ahvaz Ramin Power Plant staged a rally also on Wednesday to protest their poor wages and the intervention of officials and high-ranking firms in the plant’s activities.

Workers from the Tehran Bus Company staged another protest rally in front of the municipality and city council in Tehran on the same day to demand their rights.

Several pharmacists demonstrated against the pharmaceutical industry linked to the regime’s Revolutionary Guards in front of the Ministry of Health in Tehran on Tuesday.

Following the widespread boycott of the regime’s sham presidential election on June 19, protests have erupted in Iran. The regime’s state-controlled media have warned of the implications of the nationwide election boycott, which highlighted the Iranian people’s desire for regime change.

“Ignoring the tens of millions of Iranians who did not vote or cast invalid votes is a major strategic mistake that, if sustained, could have irreparable consequences and even jeopardize the survival of the regime. The [regime] should either hear the message of this silent protest or wait for the consequences of people’s boycott of the ballot box,” On Monday, the state-run Hamdeli daily published an article.

