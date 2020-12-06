Roundup of Iranian Protests

According to Iranian Resistance the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Iranian peoples have not been cowed by a continued escalation of state repression in Iran. MEK networks inside Iran reports that protests by workers and ordinary citizens against deteriorating conditions have continued. The following is a small selection of protests that are ongoing in Iran.

#MEK supporters report that on the same day, workers from Kenzol Mall, also known as the Arvand Commercial Complex, in Khorramshahr in southwest Iran, gathered to protest against the non-payment of their wages. #Iran pic.twitter.com/nz44OZ7url — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) December 4, 2020

Rasht, Northern Iran: workers at the Iran Poplin factory are protesting because of paychecks not paid for 2 months now. One of the works was quoted saying: “We have not been paid for more than 52 days and the company’s workers are living in poor living conditions. Company officials are also refusing to deposit a portion of the workers’ insurance premiums to the Social Security Department’s account, while every month they reduce a sum from the workers’ wages as insurance premium.”

workers at the Iran Poplin factory are protesting because of paychecks not paid for 2 months now. One of the works was quoted saying: “We have not been paid for more than 52 days and the company’s workers are living in poor living conditions. Company officials are also refusing to deposit a portion of the workers’ insurance premiums to the Social Security Department’s account, while every month they reduce a sum from the workers’ wages as insurance premium.” Tehran: On the International Day of Disabled Persons, protesters gathered in front of the Presidential Palace, protesting about poor living conditions. “Decent living is our inalienable right” and “Disabled people are awake and hate discrimination,” they chanted.

According to the #MEK, municipal workers in the city of Arvand Kenar, southwest #Iran, held a protest in front of this city’s municipality building, demanding their delayed paychecks. #FreeIran2020 pic.twitter.com/eT9D7pCX7z — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 19, 2020

Bandar Lengeh, Hormozgan province: municipal workers held a protest rally in front of the Friday prayer leader’s office protesting that they hadn’t been paid for four months.

municipal workers held a protest rally in front of the Friday prayer leader’s office protesting that they hadn’t been paid for four months. Tehran’s Dr. Sapir Hospital: nurses protested at paychecks not paid for several months.

nurses protested at paychecks not paid for several months. Abyek, Qazvin province: shop owners protested at municipal tax increases. There was an attempt by the council to raise taxes by 1,000%. Protesters say this sort of increase is illegal.

shop owners protested at municipal tax increases. There was an attempt by the council to raise taxes by 1,000%. Protesters say this sort of increase is illegal. Alvaz: National Industrial Steel Group workers held a rally protesting officials’ inability to fulfill promises to workers. There are many grievances aired by these workers, including unpaid wages and a host of employment-related issues.

National Industrial Steel Group workers held a rally protesting officials’ inability to fulfill promises to workers. There are many grievances aired by these workers, including unpaid wages and a host of employment-related issues. Unpaid soldiers: Conscripts in one of the garrisons protested at not receiving their salary, however meager it was. “Currently, the average salary of a conscript in the Armed Forces in Iran is 4.8 million rials (about $16),” according to Gholamreza Rahimi, the Head of the Human Resources Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. This salary is not enough to live on, let alone thrive on.

The economy of Iran has been destroyed by years of mismanagement and corruption and it is the people that are suffering the consequences.

Four decades of corruption and mismanagement by the mullahs’ regime have led to widespread poverty and social unrest. Mullah’s regime officials blame the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), for growing anti-mullahs regime sentiment and protest activity, and while it is true that the MEK’s Resistance Units have expanded significantly over the past few years, the (PMOI / MEK Iran), has attracted followers among every walk life especially among the youth, because it offers a viable democratic alternative to a religious dictatorship that has left more than 80 percent of the population living below the poverty line.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube