Incarcerated journalist Vida Rabbani transferred to hospital amidst deteriorating health

This decision came in the wake of Rabbani’s worsening health condition, characterized by severe, persistent headaches that had required an MRI test.

Rabbani, born in 1989 and currently residing in Tehran, is an active member of the Journalists’ Association. Despite her imprisonment, she continues to be a voice of authority in the field, holding a master’s degree in political science and a bachelor’s degree in journalism.

Her health issues have been a significant concern, with prison hospital physicians recommending an urgent CT scan and specialist evaluation. However, authorities had previously denied her the necessary external medical treatment, leading to further deterioration of her health.

Rabbani’s recent legal troubles began with her arrest for participating in the nationwide protests in Iran in 2022. She faced a harsh sentence, handed down by Branch 26 of the Revolutionary Court in January 2023. Rabbani was sentenced to six years for “assembly and collusion against national security” and an additional 15 months for “propaganda against the state.”

Previously, on January 15, 2020, Rabbani had been detained for encouraging people to join protests against the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner by the IRGC Air Defense. Although she was released the same day, her freedom was brief, leading to re-arrest on November 22, 2020. This subsequent arrest saw her held in Ward 209 of Evin Prison, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry’s detention center.

An appeal in August 2022 led to further sentences, totaling more than ten years, for charges including blasphemy and disrupting public order. She was also banned from professional activities on social networks, public gatherings, and any form of political activism for five years.

As Rabbani battles her physical health issues and her continuing legal struggles, her case is a stark reminder of the challenges journalists face in Iran. Despite the potential for amnesty, opposition from her case officer has stalled any efforts towards her release. Her ongoing story illustrates the oppressive weight of her sentences and paints a distressing picture of the struggles for free speech in Iran.

