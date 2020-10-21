Infighting Increasing Tensions Within the Weakened Iranian Regime

There has been increasing parliamentary infighting by Iranian officials over the regime’s major failures in Iran. The visible arguments, which are occurring in parliamentary sessions, demonstrate the weakened state of the regime, after mounting pressure and corruption has created conflict and division.

#Iran: The infighting by the #Iranian regime’s rival factions has reached new heights. These infightings indicate the regime’s and society’s critical situation.#NoImpunity4Mullahs https://t.co/aXQ8i6ux3u — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) October 19, 2020

The parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has verbally attacked the Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, over his fears of the Iranian people’s response to their worsening circumstances. As reported by ICANA on 18 October 2020, he argued:

“What makes this pressure harder to bear is the mismanagement, carelessness, and tangible inattention that makes people feel helpless. The least that an official can do today is to be with the people. Today, everyone should know that political disputes do not become any bread and water for the people.”

“Our main problem is that decision-makers do not focus on the day-to-day issues of people, mismanagement in making the right decisions, and ultimately do not have the real and effective will to solve problems.

“The official in charge of solving the people’s problems should not give the wrong address and cause discord within the society and increase the enemy’s greed to impose more sanctions on [Iran].” Ghalibaf continued.

Member of the presidium, Javad Hosseini-Kia, also criticized Rouhani. He attributed Iran’s economic catastrophe and currency devaluation to the neglect of the Iranian government under Rouhani.

As stated in ICANA on 18 October 2020, Hosseini-Kia addressed Rouhani: “Dear Mr. Rouhani, the recklessness of this government has ‘plunged the people into black soil’; USD rate is above 300,000 rials, inaccessible housing, increase in prisoners and dowry enforcement cases, decrease in marriage statistics and increase in divorce statistics, the shrinking people’s baskets and the fading of meat, chicken and dairy products from people’s table are the results of this negligence,”

Member of Iranian Parliament from Kermanshah admitted that the regime had given at least 20 to 30 billion dollars #Iranian Money to the #Syrian regime of dictator Assad to help prop it up during the civil war in that country. https://t.co/LF0BsEkF6N#Iran #MEK @USAdarFarsi pic.twitter.com/t9wgF3jtB7 — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) May 24, 2020

“Mr. President; I wish you trusted the youth of the country instead of trusting the United States and guaranteeing a ‘Kerry’ signature, you are still looking abroad and distorting history. Today, in the context of the coronavirus, our families are unable to provide phone and tablet for their children, who either drop out of school or suffer from academic failure.”

Over 128,000 people have died of the coronavirus in Iran, according to reports by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Another member of the presidium, Alireza Pak Fetrat, also called upon Rouhani and his administration to rectify the current economic state of collapse in Iran:

“Today, it is very important to invite the president to the parliament, and the president must respond in the way he has mentioned that he is the guardian of the Islamic Republic. The parliament should spend a month on economic stability and conclude with the government that if the government really cannot solve the problem, they should be treated according to the constitution.”

"It is very clear that poverty in Iran is the flip side of the coin of corrupt policies of the government and growing massive systematic embezzlement of government institutions."#Iran#Povertyhttps://t.co/e5UZWJ4JX9 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) December 2, 2018

MP from Ilam province, Ali Akbar Bastami, reinforced the outrage towards Rouhani over the regime’s economic mishandlings: “Today, the country’s economy is sick, but its disease is not incurable, domestic viruses have made it feverish and tense more than ever. Today, whenever we look at the economic sector of the country, we see chaos and mismanagement, and abandonment. An overview of the automotive, housing, gold, dollar, and the stock market and inflation, poverty and livelihoods, and rampant inflation prove this claim.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has said: ‘’All the promises by the mullahs to the deprived and calamity-stricken people of Iran are hollow and worthless. The only way to end poverty, destitution, and unemployment is to end the mullahs’ evil dictatorship and establish freedom and people’s sovereignty.’’

Regime dictator Khamenei admits #Iran’s young generation wants regime changehttps://t.co/8zhXddTGQt — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) May 21, 2020

The (PMOI / MEK Iran) has repeatedly stated that there is no difference between the factions within Iran. The Majlis members who speak loudly about legitimacy are the same people who voted to divert more funds to the Basij Force to spend on the regime’s terrorist activities outside the country while the Iranian people suffering from poverty.

The regime is crumbling, and those on the inside are scrambling to save themselves. The true alternative to the mullahs’ rule is a free and democratic Iran as envisioned in the MEK political platform.

