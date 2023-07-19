Iran: Call for Urgent Action to Prevent Execution of Political Prisoner Mohammad Javad Vafa’i Thani

This morning, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, a judge at Vakil Abad Prison in Mashhad, capital of the northeastern Razavi Khorasan Province, sentenced to death Mohammad Javad Vafa’i Thani, a political prisoner sympathizing with the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK)
Sentenced on the bogus charge of “corruption on Earth,” Mr. Vafa’i Thani was taken to an unknown location after being informed of his death sentence today.

Mr. Vafa’i Thani, 27, among the boxing champions in Mashhad’s boxing clubs, was arrested in March 2019 and tortured for a long time.

 

Mashad Central Prison
The Iranian Resistance calls on the United Nations, the European Union, and member states, as well as all human rights organizations and bodies to take urgent action to save the life of this political prisoner and prevent his execution after serving a four-year prison term.

 

 

 

