Iran Officials Warn that Regime Change is Ever-Present Threat

By
Staff Writer
-
regime change
Since the uprising, many more people have turned towards the MEK and this means that the regime is even more at threat of overthrow than ever before.

regime change

Iranian officials have spent years warning each other about a new revolution that could unseat them. It wasn’t expressed that frankly, but it’s clear to see that their anxiety over an increased Resistance movement by the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), grew considerably in January 2018, just days after the biggest anti-regime uprising in almost a decade.

The December 2017- January 2018 uprising spread over 150 cities and towns, encompassing people from all walks of life, including the poor, rural, and religious that the regime counts as its base. It also took a major anti-regime tone with chants like “death to the dictator,” and “reformists, hardliners: the game is over”. How could there be any doubt that people want to change?

The people, led by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), took to the streets demanding to know why the regime has failed to address the people’s problems since 1979 and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei actually acknowledged the role of the (PMOI / MEK Iran).

This was a turning point for the regime who have long pretended that the (PMOI / MEK Iran) is a fringe group with no real support, even though the regime has previously sought to destroy the (PMOI / MEK Iran) during the 1988 massacre and other such instances.

Just two years on from that uprising and just months following the November 2019 uprising, a regime think tank produced a report about how the coronavirus pandemic (and the mullahs’ poor response to it) could lead to an uprising, especially as declining trust in state-run media has caused many Iranians to turn to social or foreign media for information.

Since the uprising, many more people have turned towards the MEK and this means that the regime is even more at threat of overthrow than ever before. During the November 2019 uprising, over 200 cities took part and that regime was so terrified that it sent security forces out to maintain order and killed 1500 people in the process.

Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

This showed how scared the regime was and how vulnerable they are to an uprising by their people. The only solution to the problems of the people is regime overthrow and the mullahs know it.

MEK leader Maryam Rajavi said: “Today, regime change in Iran is indispensable not only to freedom and democracy in Iran but also to the health of each and every individual in Iran and to the protection of their houses, cities, and villages against natural disasters.”

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR