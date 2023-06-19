Iran: Regime’s repression intensifies amid escalating tensions

Unrest continues in several Iranian cities with the government amplifying repressive measures and executions in a desperate attempt to suppress the uprising that started in September.

In Tehran, students of Tehran Art University carried on with their protest rallies against new waves of restrictions and oppressive rules. Activists report that plainclothes agents disrupted the students’ rally, arresting at least 10 individuals who were hastily carted away in an unmarked van. Special forces were present during these arrests, underscoring the escalating tension.

June 17 – Tehran, #Iran

Footage shows security forces being deployed to Tehran University of Art as students continue their protests to the regime's new restrictions.pic.twitter.com/smujty04Y8 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 17, 2023

Security forces also blocked other students from entering the campus, aiming to contain the growing protest. Videos from around the campus depicted a stark image of security forces lining up in an apparent bid to counter student activism.

Meanwhile, in Sarableh, Ilam province, local residents gathered in front of the governorate protesting against the arrest of six individuals by security forces for political activities. Protesters issued an ultimatum: unless the arrestees are released, a city-wide strike will commence Monday.

In another incident, customers of the state-run Iran Khodro car manufacturer held a rally in Tehran, expressing their displeasure with the company’s pricing policies and declining quality of its Dena Plus vehicle.

To date, protests have spread to at least 282 cities. According to the Iranian opposition group People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime’s forces have killed over 750 people and arrested more than 30,000. The PMOI has published the names of 675 of those killed.

June 16 – Zahedan, Southeast #Iran

Protesters holding a placard that reads, "Down with the tyrant, be it the Shah or the mullahs!"#IranProtests2023 pic.twitter.com/EX6uaDx2Gv — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 16, 2023

Nightly protests in Tehran’s district of Chitgar saw locals chant “Down with Khamenei!” amidst an atmosphere of fear instigated by the regime. In the southeast city of Zahedan, Baluchis again rejected dictatorship, undeterred by heavy security presence and internet restrictions.

Friday marked the birthday of Majidreza Rahnavard, a youth executed by the regime in December for his participation in the nationwide protests. In his hometown, Mashhad, the regime took severe security measures to prevent any form of protest on his birthday.

June 16 – Zahedan, Southeast #Iran

Protesters chanting, "My martyred brother, I will avenge your blood!" #IranProtests2023 pic.twitter.com/OqhWI8JhWT — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) June 16, 2023

These widespread protests underscore the citizens’ growing dissatisfaction with the regime. As the government escalates its repressive response, the Iranian people continue to voice their discontent, demanding freedom, equality, and an end to political imprisonments. The outcome of this struggle remains uncertain, but the determination of the Iranian people is unwavering.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu