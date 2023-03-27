Iranian people’s quest for freedom and regime’s isolation, mark the end of Persian year 1401

By
Staff Writer
-
The Persian Year 1401 has come to an end, and it will be remembered as a year marked by the Iranian people's nationwide uprising and the regime's growing international isolation.
The Persian Year 1401 has come to an end, and it will be remembered as a year marked by the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising and the regime’s growing international isolation.

 

While negotiations with world powers to restore the 2015 Iran nuclear deal dragged on, the clerical regime counted on Russia and China to help overcome its international isolation. However, Tehran’s decision to back Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and supply it with drones resulted in more sanctions and put the regime at odds with world powers.

In March 2022, the regime signed a prisoner-swap deal with Belgium to release the Iranian diplomat-terrorist Assadollah Assadi, who tried to bomb the annual “Free Iran Summit” held by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Paris in 2018.

 

However, the regime's secret plan to send Assadi back to Tehran has been thwarted thanks to the relentless political and legal campaign of the Iranian Resistance.
However, the regime’s secret plan to send Assadi back to Tehran has been thwarted thanks to the relentless political and legal campaign of the Iranian Resistance.

 

Noury’s conviction set a precedent for holding accountable the main perpetrators of the 1988 massacre, such as the regime president Ebrahim Raisi.

The UN Human Rights Council convened an emergency session to address the regime’s brutal response to the recent uprising. A fact-finding mission has been established to investigate the crimes committed by the regime. The mission will be conducted at an international level. The United Nations Economic and Social Council expelled the mullahs’ dictatorship from its Commission on the Status of Women. This decision was made in light of the oppression and brutal treatment of women and girls in Iran.

 

Another significant defeat for the regime and a landmark victory for the Iranian people and their Resistance happened in July 2022 when a court in Stockholm condemned Hamid Noury, an ex-prison official, to life imprisonment for his role in the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners.
Another significant defeat for the regime and a landmark victory for the Iranian people and their Resistance happened in July 2022 when a court in Stockholm condemned Hamid Noury, an ex-prison official, to life imprisonment for his role in the 1988 massacre of over 30,000 political prisoners.

 

After decades of appeasement, the tide began to turn against the regime in European countries. The European Parliament and several other parliaments in the European Union called for the terrorist designation of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)

Moreover, the majority of the United States House of Representatives has cosponsored Resolution 100, representing a significant achievement for the Iranian people’s uprising and Resistance.

 

The Iranian Resistance delivered several other blows to the regime since the uprising began. This includes an international conference in Belgium, the bi-partisan "Free Iran Summit" in Washington, D.C., and a luncheon in the U.S. Senate attended by renowned figures from both sides of the aisle.
The Iranian Resistance delivered several other blows to the regime since the uprising began. This includes an international conference in Belgium, the bi-partisan “Free Iran Summit” in Washington, D.C., and a luncheon in the U.S. Senate attended by renowned figures from both sides of the aisle.

 

The efforts of the Iranian people and their resistance movement in 1401 brought the regime closer than ever to its downfall. The year 1402 will be marked by more victories for the people and defeat for the regime.

 

 

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her siteTwitter & Facebook, NCRI  (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR