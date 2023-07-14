Raisi’s government and media have been profusely exaggerating the economic and political achievements of this tour. On returning to Iran, he made grandiose claims that South Americans were delighted by his presence, a proclamation that some Iranian media outlets cynically dismissed, mockingly suggesting that Raisi was posturing as the ‘first Iranian president to discover South America.

This spectacle abroad starkly contrasts the grim reality back in Iran, where millions of Iranians grapple with poverty and hardship. Basic commodities like bread and yogurt have become scarce luxuries. The gap between the government’s reported economic growth and the brutal reality is palpable.

Meanwhile, the Iranian public grows increasingly apathetic toward the political climate. Most citizens are preoccupied with survival, ignoring government actions. The economic conditions are so dire that affordable access to basic food items like yogurt is a concern for many.

Khamenei’s puppet government is undoubtedly in a state of economic bankruptcy. Like its predecessors, it’s inept at implementing developmental plans. State-run Daily Arman concedes that no government since the revolution has successfully executed the country’s development program, the implementation rate stagnating between 27% and 35%.

The regime’s Parliament Research Center recently reported a significant increase in the poverty line rate over a decade, now impacting over 30% of the population. The 13th government’s recklessness is widely blamed for the chaotic economic conditions.For example, the state-run website Darayan exposed the government’s move to devalue the exchange rate from 28,500 to the free-market rate of 52,000 tomans, profiting off the difference. This aggressive tactic is pushing Iranians to the brink, instigating protests.

Despite causing intentional poverty, the regime merely offers superficial and inadequate subsidies. Around 60 million Iranians now depend on these. Hassan Sobhani of Tehran University slammed the regime’s past programs for creating poverty, only to ineffectually address the issues they created.

In an apt metaphor, the Director of the Cultural Research Institute of Islamic Civilization and Development described Iran as a leaning tower tilted 70 degrees, highlighting the precarious state of affairs.

