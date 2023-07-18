The confidential letters, extracted from the Iranian presidential servers, have raised international concerns and demand immediate action.

The initial confidential letter, authored by President Ebrahim Raisi’s chief of staff, unveiled a “special arrangement” targeting the bolstering of the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC)\ and its extraterritorial Quds Force.

“Two flights have been arranged by the IRGC Quds Force to transport the donated medicines and medical equipment to the country,” the letter reads. However, this is believed to be a smokescreen for less benign activities, as the IRGC has a history of using Mahan Air to smuggle arms and operatives into Syria under the guise of assistance to the Syrian people.

The remaining documents NO-3,4 reveal a concerning focus on enhancing the security and intelligence apparatus, showing efforts to increase the wages of employees within the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS). These papers, dating back to January 2023, detail a meeting’s minutes examining a confidential proposal from the MOIS to raise the annual average net payment ceiling for its employees.

These revelations expose the regime’s deceptive tactics, revealing the exploitation of humanitarian channels to further its malicious agendas. The leaked documents additionally shed light on Tehran’s prioritization of boosting its intelligence and security capabilities. These damning findings demand heightened international scrutiny and decisive action.

In the words of the leaked documents, “In 2023, if the amounts received by the employees of the Ministry of Information, after applying the security bonuses, do not exceed the average annual net payment…the mentioned extras will be exempted from the specified ceiling.”

They also underscore the need for continued international vigilance and pressure on Iran to ensure regional stability. As the world grapples with these revelations, the dissident group GhiyamtaSarnegouni continues its tireless work to expose the truth.

