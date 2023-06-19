Iranian uprising continues: Baluchis rally against Regime’s repression

Despite the comprehensive security measures implemented by the Iranian government, Zahedan, the capital of the southeastern province of Sistan & Baluchestan, witnessed a new surge of anti-regime protests on Friday. Brave Baluchis in the restless city vehemently denounced any form of dictatorship, voicing their defiance against the mullahs’ tyranny.

The Iranian government has reacted with stringent measures, including internet restrictions, yet the protests have nonetheless spread across the nation, reaching an unprecedented 282 cities. According to the Iranian opposition, People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), over 750 lives have been lost, more than 30,000 people arrested, and a list of 675 killed protestors have been published.

On Friday morning, the Iranian regime dispatched a significant number of forces to Sistan and Baluchestan provinces in a bid to quash the impending protests post the weekly Friday prayers. A notable police presence was seen near the Great Makki Mosque in Zahedan, a known location for protestors. Reports also suggest severe internet disruptions in Zahedan around 10:00 am local time, and regime helicopters were seen patrolling the city during Friday prayers.

Despite these repressive efforts, Zahedan’s courageous citizens continued their weekly protest rallies. Holding placards and chanting anti-regime slogans, they condemned the government’s brutal suppression of protests and demanded respect for the Baluch people. Their banners voiced the sentiments of the oppressed, with slogans like “Evin [Prison] has become university, the universities have become prisons,” indicating the rampant student repression across the country.

Emotions ran high on Friday, which marked the birthday of Majidreza Rahnavard, a young protestor executed by the regime in December. His death was commemorated in different cities with banners such as, “We will remove all nooses from Iran.”

In Rahnavard’s hometown of Mashhad, the regime initiated extensive security measures to prevent protests from materializing on his birthday. Security forces blocked roads to Behesht-e Reza, Rahnavard’s resting place, in an attempt to stifle any form of assembly or protest.

Meanwhile, in the town of Hojadk, Kerman Province, coal miners rallied against their poor work and living conditions. Despite the growing unrest, regime officials remain indifferent to their demands for fair pay and improved working conditions.

The past two days have seen an extensive mobilization of military and security forces into Zahedan and the Sistan & Baluchestan Province. Local activists have reported sighting at least 50 military vehicles and seven buses transferring different units from neighboring provinces to Zahedan. Despite the increased security presence, the people’s will for freedom continues to gain momentum.

