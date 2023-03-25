Iranians bid farewell to a year of turmoil and unrest

The year began with the installation of Ebrahim Raisi as the new president, which was praised by the regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei as a “sweet development.” However, as the year progressed, support for Raisi dwindled due to the worsening economic conditions and social unrest in the country.

The inflation rate in Iran has risen to over 50%, which is the highest it has been in four years. The value of the national currency, the rial, has rapidly declined, with the value of a dollar surpassing 450,000 rials.

The oppressive measures and ineptitude of the regime under Raisi have also intensified public outrage against the ruling mullahs. Last year, Iran witnessed a major nationwide uprising, which continues to this day despite the regime’s brutal crackdown.

The Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), played a leading role in the demonstrations, which laid bare the regime’s weakness and the power of Iranian youth and women.

During the past year, the regime suffered immense international isolation, while solidarity with the Iranian people grew stronger. The European Parliament and other European countries called for the IRGC’s terrorist designation, while Tehran’s efforts to remove the IRGC from the U.S. blacklist failed.

The UN Human Rights Council established an international fact-finding mission to investigate the regime’s crimes during the nationwide protests, and the UN Economic and Social Council expelled Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women.

Albania cut diplomatic ties with the regime, and a Swedish court sentenced a former Iranian prison authority involved in the 1988 massacre of political prisoners to life imprisonment. The Iranian Resistance also thwarted the regime’s secret plan to free a diplomat-terrorist in Belgium.

The Iranian people’s aspirations for a democratic republic have been supported by the world community, with House Resolution 100 sponsored by most of the Congress in the U.S. recognizing the progress of the Iranian people’s uprising and their right to fight for a democratic republic based on separation of religion and state, and a non-nuclear Iran.

Despite the challenges faced by the Iranian people, the year 1401 was marked by a courageous spirit of resistance, with the defiant youth targeting the IRGC’s command centers, prisons, and bases with fearless determination. At the Iranian Resistance’s annual Free Iran Summit, 5,000 members of the MEK’s Resistance Units conveyed their message of defiance, undeterred by the regime’s oppression.

Overall, the Persian Year 1401 was one of turmoil, but it also showcased the resilience and courage of the Iranian people and their organized Resistance. As the movement for a secular and democratic republic continues to grow, the possibility of a free, democratic, and non-nuclear Iran is on the horizon.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu