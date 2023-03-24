Iranians mark Nowruz with anti-regime protests

By
Staff Writer
-
Iranians across the country have been marking Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, by visiting the resting places of their loved ones and paying their respects to the country’s heroes and heroines.
Iranians across the country have been marking Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, by visiting the resting places of their loved ones and paying their respects to the country’s heroes and heroines.

Iranians across the country have been marking Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, by visiting the resting places of their loved ones and paying their respects to the country’s heroes and heroines.

 

This year, the tradition has become a powerful method of voicing their hatred of the mullahs’ dictatorship and pledging to continue the ongoing Iranian revolution that began in September 2022, with protests spreading to at least 282 cities.

 

Wednesday marks the 188th day of the Iranian revolution. Sources from the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) report that over 750 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime’s forces, with the names of 664 killed protesters already published by the MEK.

As part of their vow to continue the revolution and avenge the martyrs, members of the MEK’s Resistance Units in different cities across Iran have visited the graves of protesters murdered by Iranian security forces during the nationwide uprising.

 

 

Meanwhile, locals in various cities, including Tehran, Arak, Mahabad, Shiraz, Yazd, Izeh, Khorramabad, and Karaj, have begun chanting anti-regime slogans, calling for Khamenei’s overthrow.

Retirees and pensioners of the regime’s Social Security Organization in Shush, southwest Iran, rallied outside the local governor’s office, protesting high prices, inflation, low pensions, and other economic woes. Pensioners and retirees are among the worst-hit segments of Iran’s society, depending on government stipends to make ends meet, but the regime has refused to increase their pensions.

 

 

Iranian opposition President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) welcomed the new Iranian calendar new year, Nowruz, with a renewed vow of continued protests inside the country and intensifying the Iranian Resistance’s anti-regime campaign both inside Iran and across the globe.

“The Spring of the Iranian people’s democratic revolution towards freedom and popular sovereignty will advance and flourish. This year was the year of Iran’s revolution and revolutionary solutions targeting tyranny in all its forms, be it the dictatorship of the past or the current theocracy.

 

 

The slogan “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Supreme Leader!” became the call of Iran’s democratic revolution. Drawing an uncrossable line between two opposing fronts; the Iranian people on one side and the theocratic and monarchist fascisms on the other,” she explained.

Freedom-loving Iranians and supporters of the opposition MEK gathered in Brussels on Monday for a large demonstration calling on the European Union to designate the regime’s IRGC as a terrorist organization, close the mullahs’ embassies in Europe, and expel the regime’s agents from their territory.

This protest took place as the European Union Foreign Ministers met to discuss a variety of issues, including Iran. Several Belgian and international dignitaries spoke in support of the Iranian people and their ongoing revolution, while also urging the EU to blacklist the IRGC.

 

 

 

 

 

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her siteTwitter & Facebook, NCRI  (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR