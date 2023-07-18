Iran’s Inevitable revolution: A triad of leadership, planning, and people power

” Stefanec was highlighting the pivotal role that Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, symbolizing the Iranian Resistance’s leadership, her ten-point plan, and the resolute Iranian populace are playing in this unfolding revolution.

Leadership plays a paramount role in any substantial political change. Mrs. Rajavi, backed by decades of organized resistance and sacrifices of thousands of members, leads this transformative charge.

Her dedication has garnered praise from influential figures such as General Wesley Clark, the 12th Supreme Allied Commander Europe, and U.S. Presidential Candidate in 2004.

Adding to this chorus of endorsement, Senator Joseph Lieberman, Former U.S. Senator, lauded Mrs. Rajavi as a principled and persistent leader with a clear vision for the future.

The plan and organization that underpin the Resistance are key indicators of its power and the leaders’ qualifications. Senator Robert Torricelli articulated that a revolutionary movement requires dogged determination, incredible focus, and the readiness to pay any price for change. He directly associated these traits with the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and Mrs. Rajavi.

Lastly, the Iranian people’s readiness to make sacrifices for freedom, evident in the uprisings of 2022-2023, forms the third pillar of this change. The populace’s will and determination are mirrored in the actions of the Resistance Units and rebellious youth challenging the regime across Iran.

In sum, this triumvirate of leadership, plan, and people is ushering in an inevitable change in Iran. The powerful synergy of these elements is shaping a revolution that has been decades in the making, promising a brighter day for the Iranian people.

