Italian Parliament Hosts Maryam Rajavi: Calls for Change in European Policy on Iran

The session aimed to discuss Iran, and Mrs. Rajavi attended as a special guest, receiving a warm welcome from parliamentarians and senators.

During the hearing, Mrs. Rajavi addressed the committee, shedding light on three crucial aspects of the current situation in Iran. She emphasized the uprisings and protests of the Iranian people against the clerical dictatorship, the growing organized resistance movement, and the regime’s failure to address the country’s social, economic, and political challenges.

Urgently calling for a fundamental change in the European Union’s policy towards the Iranian regime, she urged the Italian government and the EU to take specific actions.

Her proposed actions included designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, recognizing the Iranian people’s right to defend themselves against the IRGC, acknowledging their right to overthrow the dictatorial clerical regime and establish a democratic Republic, enforcing UN Security Council resolutions, and referring human rights violations in Iran to the Security Council.

Several parliament members, including Senator Gisella Naturale and Senator Lucio Malan, delivered speeches in support of the Iranian people’s uprising and condemned the dictatorships of the past.

Expressing gratitude for the support, Mrs. Rajavi stressed that the statements made by the Italian Parliament represent a policy and strategy adopted by the majority of Italian legislators to address the tragedies and crises inflicted by the religious dictatorship in Iran over the past four decades.

Mrs. Rajavi commended the courageous presence and leadership of women in the uprising, highlighting their resilience in the face of oppression and execution by the regime.

According to Mrs. Rajavi, the Iranian Resistance believes that Iranian women should have the freedom to choose and actively participate in society’s leadership on an equal basis. Their ultimate goal is the complete overthrow of the regime, rejecting compulsory hijab, compulsory religion, and compulsory government.

Despite the regime’s attempts to suppress the uprising, the organized resistance movement has prevented its halt. The Iranian people, in alignment with the resistance, continue to intensify the flame of resistance against the regime’s conspiracies and repression.

In conclusion, Mrs. Rajavi’s address to the Italian Parliament highlighted the urgent need for a change in the EU’s policy towards Iran and emphasized the ongoing struggle of the Iranian people for freedom, democracy, and human rights.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu