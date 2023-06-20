Italian Parliament voices strong support for Iranian democracy and human rights

Advocating for the establishment of a democratic republic that separates religion from state affairs, this significant political stand includes prominent figures from across Italy’s political spectrum.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Iran in their desire for a secular and democratic republic,” the statement reads. The signatories include three Deputy Ministers, a Vice President of Parliament, five Secretaries of Parliament, and a host of other parliamentary dignitaries.

The statement further underscores the Italian parliament’s commitment to promoting fundamental human rights and holding the Iranian regime accountable for human rights violations.

The parliamentary declaration also robustly supports Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, a visionary framework for a democratic Iran. Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), introduced this plan almost two decades ago. Her comprehensive proposal advocates for free and fair elections, freedom of expression, abolition of capital punishment, gender equality, and several other significant reforms aimed at ensuring social justice and political autonomy.

This parliamentary backing comes on the heels of a similar endorsement made by the majority of the Italian Senate on April 12, 2023. The Senate also expressed support for the Iranian people’s uprising and endorsed Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, showing a united Italian front across party lines.

“We believe the Ten-point Plan articulated by the NCRI President, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, deserves our support,” the MPs stated, embracing the ideals of a democratic, non-nuclear Iran.

The Italian lawmakers concluded their statement with a powerful call to action: “We urge the international community to stand with the Iranian people in their quest for change and to take decisive steps against the current regime.” With this unequivocal stand, the Italian Parliament sends a potent message of solidarity and hope to the Iranian people in their pursuit of freedom and democracy.

