John Bolton speaks on Iran’s future at World Summit 2023

The summit took place at the headquarters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) in Auvers-sur-Oise, near Paris, from July 1 to 3, gathering world leaders to discuss Iranian upheavals and the threats Iran poses to global peace and security.

“This is a very critical point in the history of Iran and the world’s dealings with Iran,” Bolton began his speech, asserting that the clerical dictatorship in Iran rules “through the barrel of a gun,” with crucial assistance from the west and others.

Bolton sharply criticized the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that it provides direct support to the regime’s survival. He warned against the illusion of the United States returning to this deal, stating, “There is not a single Republican candidate who, if elected president, won’t withdraw the United States from the deal again.

” Bolton further lamented the potential unfreezing of billions in Iranian assets, which he believes will directly support the regime’s nefarious activities rather than benefiting the Iranian people.

.@AmbJohnBolton: If the #MEK and the NCRI are so irrelevant, why is the government in #Tehran absolutely consumed with the need to suppress the MEK and NCRI and not allow their voices to be heard?#OurChoiceMaryamRajavihttps://t.co/V651j0rMDB — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) July 1, 2023

Pointing to the continuous deterioration in Iran, with China emerging as a significant purchaser of illicit Iranian oil, Bolton asserted that the regime is weaker than at any time since 1979. He urged the international community to work with the organized Resistance of Iran to take advantage of this vulnerability.

Despite its precarious position, Bolton highlighted that the Iranian regime continues to successfully pressure Western governments. From launching cyberattacks on the Albanian government to staging assassination attempts on present and former US government members, the Iranian regime exhibits resilience. Yet, Bolton observed, Western governments remain intent on returning to the 2015 nuclear deal, inadvertently aiding the ayatollahs’ conviction that they can withstand pressures.

Bolton underscored the irony that while critics dismiss the relevance of groups like MEK and the NCRI, the Tehran government is obsessed with suppressing them.

Towards the end of his address, Bolton referred to recent reports about an investigation into the chief American negotiator with Iran, terming it a potential wakeup call to the US about the futility of negotiating with the ayatollahs.

Bolton concluded his speech by reiterating his vision for Iran’s future. He affirmed, “Iran deserves it. Iran will get it. A government of the people, by the people and for the people.” The former national security advisor’s stance at the World Summit sends a clear message about the urgency of change in Iran, with international support being a key factor in this transformation.

