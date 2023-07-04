Jordan’s House of Representatives expresses solidarity with Iranian uprising

The majority of Jordan’s parliamentary body, with key figures including the First Deputy Parliament Speaker, a faction leader, and eight heads of parliamentary committees among its ranks, has explicitly stated their solidarity with the Iranian population’s call for a democratic Republic.

The global statement echoes the public sentiment of the Iranian people, notably through their slogans, which “have made it clear that they reject all forms of dictatorship, be it the deposed Shah or the current theocratic regime.” The statement thus rejects any affiliation with either regime.

A significant aspect of the statement acknowledges the courageous uprising of the Iranian people, which it attributes to “the explosive state of Iranian society, a product of suppression, poverty, discrimination, and government corruption,” as well as “four decades of nationwide organized resistance.”

The announcement from Jordan’s House of Representatives adds to the burgeoning international support for the Iranian people’s struggle for a democratic republic, emphasizing their determination to overcome oppressive regimes and establish a government based on democratic, secular, and freedom principles.

While noting that the future of Iran should be in the hands of the Iranian people, the statement concludes with an urgent plea to the international community. It calls for standing with the Iranian people in their quest for change and taking “decisive steps against the current regime,” including blacklisting the IRGC and holding regime officials accountable for their crimes against humanity.

Embracing Hope: Maryam Rajavi's Vision for a New Iran

The statement represents an impactful milestone in the growing global acknowledgment of and support for the Iranian people’s ongoing struggle for democratic reform and change.

